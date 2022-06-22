The Castro Theatre Conservancy Launches 'Save The Castro Theatre'

Today, the Castro Theatre Conservancy (CTC)-a nonprofit organization-launched "Save the Castro Theatre," a campaign dedicated to preserving and protecting San Francisco's Castro Theatre as a cultural and entertainment venue for motion pictures and live performances.

By working to maintain the landmark Castro Theatre as San Francisco's preeminent movie palace and iconic LGBTQ+ resource for years to come, the CTC is advocating that the Castro Theatre retain much of its historic interior so that it can preserve high-quality film presentation standards, and community LGBTQ+ events and the independent film festivals can continue to call the Castro home.



"San Francisco has the most vibrant film culture in the country and the Castro is its historic soul. In fact, it is San Francisco's only venue that can present film to large audiences," says Peter Pastreich, Executive Director of the Castro Theatre Conservancy. "The CTC wants to see the Castro Theatre keep its historic orchestra seating and sloped floor, as both are essential to preserving the filmgoing experience. In addition, we are working to ensure the many film festivals, luminaries of the world of cinema, LGBTQ+, and other community events are able to continue using the theatre at affordable prices."



The CTC has launched a petition that will work to ensure the future operators maintain the interior features that are essential to preserving the filmgoing experience at the Castro. These important features are included in part of an upcoming expanded City landmark designation, submitted by District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. To sign the petition, visit savethecastrotheatre.org.



The CTC seeks to facilitate and support the Castro Theatre's decades-long tradition of hosting artistic, cultural, educational, and entertainment programming representing and supporting San Francisco's diverse communities and cultural heritage. In addition to support from local leaders, the campaign to Save the Castro Theatre has drawn support from film and entertainment luminaries from around the world. Celebrated supporters of the Castro Theatre Conservancy's mission include: Former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos, Paul Thomas Anderson, Robert Mailer Anderson, Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Jamie Babbit, Wayne Barker, Jello Biafra, Margaret Bodde, David Byrne, Nanci Clarence, Joel Coen, Francis Ford Coppola, Dana Delany, Guillermo Del Toro, Ernest Dickerson, Rob Epstein, Sandra Fewer, Jeffrey Fraenkel, Carl Franklin, Jesse Beaton Franklin, Dan Geller, Bruce Goldstein, Jean-Pierre Gorin, James Gray, Lucy Gray, Daniel Handler (aka Lemony Snicket), Stuart Hanlon, Joanna Hogg, Marc Huestis, Barry Jenkins, Cleve Jones, Kent Jones, Leslie Katz (former San Francisco Supervisor), Peter Kaufman, Philip Kaufman, Ang Lee, Richard Linklater, Guy Maddin, Leonard Maltin, Armistead Maupin, Frances McDormand, Paul McGann, Eddie Muller, Dan Nicoletta, Andrew Droz Palermo, Milena Pastreich, Alexander Payne, Alexandra Pelosi, Christine Pelosi, B. Ruby Rich, Sister Roma, Rachel Rosen, Paul Schrader, Martin Scorsese, Rebecca Solnit, Steven Spielberg, David Stenn, Tilda Swinton, David Thomson, Lulu Wang, John Waters, Jane Wiedlin, Terry Zwigoff, as well as the Film Foundation.



"The Castro Theatre is the crown jewel of the Castro and ground zero for queer performance art, film, and culture. It's been my honor to attend premieres, and produce and host my own events and fundraisers there," says Sister Roma, of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. "Do we really need another concrete concert hall when glamorous film houses are disappearing around the country? Absolutely not! It's so important to preserve this historical treasure."



The CTC is working to maintain the historical character and integrity of the Castro Theatre, so the venue remains primarily a single-screen/single-stage motion picture, live performance, and meeting and event venue. From its historic decorative walls and ceilings, and its raked seating, acoustics, and audience sight lines specifically designed for viewing motion pictures, the Castro Theatre is the only venue of its kind in the City.



