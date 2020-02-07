Texas Comes To Montalvo With Steel Betty

This March, Steel Betty brings the eclectic culture and lively music of Austin, Texas to Montalvo Arts Center. The hip, virtuosic trio coalesces its diverse musical influences in a style deemed "New Age, Old Time," weaving together bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, and classic country. Featuring acoustic instruments and vocal harmonies, Steel Betty will bring a mix of traditional covers and original music to the Bay Area for a rollicking night of live music at Montalvo's intimate Carriage House Theatre.

Steel Betty will perform 7:30pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($43 Reserved; $48 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Steel Betty features three talented, multi-instrumental musicians: David McD (guitar, vocals), Maddy Froncek (banjo, upright bass, vocals), and Micah Motenko (mandolin, piano, vocals). Through the music of Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, spirituals, the Conjunto tradition, and more, Steel Betty vividly captures the sound and harmonies of Texas. In addition to performing, the trio often conducts workshops for aspiring musicians and students, to help introduce youth to the great variety and depth of music from their part of America.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am - 4:00pm)





