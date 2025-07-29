Terror Vault to Present HEXED at the San Francisco Mint

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Terror Vault—the Bay Area’s award-winning haunted attraction— will returns this spook season with the world premiere of HEXED, the newest chapter of the fully immersive horror experience. Taking over the San Francisco Mint for 15 dates only, HEXED runs Thursday, October 2 through Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Three witches, spread across the globe, each from a different cultural and mystical tradition, converge to form a coven so powerful it threatens to unravel the very fabric of humanity. As this Coven of Three performs their dark rituals, the rising number of missing children alarms a group of witch experts called The Believers. These experts seek to recruit unlikely heroes from our show’s guests to help them stop the coven before the world falls into eternal darkness. Are you brave enough to join them?

Tickets range in price from $60–$80 (based on performance day/time) and are available now. Each timed entry accommodates groups of up to 12 people, with slots available every 15 minutes. Guests must be 18+ with valid I.D. to enter.

VIP Experience Ticket includes:

A glow necklace that lets you opt-in for deeper interactivity.

Access to secret VIP areas off-limits to general admission.

Entry to Minerva Moans' witch strip club, “Triple Hexxed," including a complimentary “money shot” at the bar.

Exclusive access to photo ops and displays only available to VIPs.

Hang out with Minerva and her exotic coven—pole dancing, private dances, drag shows, and ghoulish delights await!

Unlimited access to Fang Bang Bar

The Private Coven Experience is also available for parties of up to 12 and includes free VIP Experience admission, along with an exclusive, spine-chilling journey through HEXED all to themselves rather than being put through the show with strangers.