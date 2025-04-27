Talia Suskauer Solo Show Comes to Feinsten's at the Nikko

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Talia Suskauer as she makes her West Coast concert debut with a new version of her critically-acclaimed solo show at Feinstein's at the Nikko! Talia is currently touring the country as Lucille in the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade. Accompanying Talia will be music director, (and conductor of Parade), Charlie Alterman. The event takes place on May 19, 2025 at 7 pm.

Feinsten's at the Nikko, San Francisco's leading Cabaret Club, presents Talia Suskauer in our Monday Night Off Broadway series on May 19th, 2025.

Talia Suskauer (Broadway's Wicked and Be More Chill, and Parade), makes her Feinstein's solo debut with a brand new version of her amazing show, Songs From My Shower. Accompanied by a full band led by Charlie Alterman, this is a genre-bending evening of songs and stories that you won't want to miss.

Talia Suskauer plays Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on May 19, at 7 pm.

MORE ABOUT Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer is a Broadway performer who is currently touring the country as Lucille in the Tony-winning revival production of Parade. Talia is most well-known for playing Elphaba in both the Broadway and touring productions of Wicked. Other NY credits: Be More Chill (Broadway), Be More Chill (Signature Theater). Regional: Dot in Sunday in the Park with George (Axelrod PAC), Louise in Gypsy (Goodspeed Opera House), Audrey in Little Shop of Horros (Ogunquit Playhouse). Film/TV: FBI: Most Wanted, feature film 31 Candles to be released this year. Talia has performed at Carnegie Hall, and performs solo shows around the country. Talia holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State University.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO

One of San Francisco's most sophisticated live-music destinations, Feinstein's at the Nikko has played host to some of the world's leading musical talents. We present a wide range of local, regional and national entertainers. When you are a guest of Feinstein's at the Nikko you're invited into one of the most personal performance spaces San Francisco has to offer.

Our artists range from American Songbook master Michael Feinstein to a wide range of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists; from Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends and R&B greats, to some of the Bay Area's most beloved and up-and-coming vocalists.

Feinstein's at the Nikko is located on the Lobby Level of the beautiful Hotel Nikko at 222 Mason Street. Located steps from Union Square, Hotel Nikko blends urban convenience with Eastern charm for a luxurious and boutique hotel experience.

