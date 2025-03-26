TO MY GIRLS Comes to New Conservatory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced the West Coast Premiere of JC Lee’s campy production, To My Girls. Presented in NCTC’s Decker Theater, To My Girls runs May 9 - June 8, 2025. Audiences are in for a blast of irreverent hilarity and a fast-paced spicy adventure in Palm Springs.

A tight-knit group of gay men reunite in Palm Springs for a weekend of rekindling friendships, toasting the end of the pandemic, and the biggest highlight: recording a lip-synched music video. Turns out a vacation in this dreamy town is not all fun and games when there’s gossip and grudges floating in the air. This heartwarming and vivacious story explores what happens when the inflatable swans are tossed aside, and the truth is laid bare.

To My Girls plays May 9 through June 8, 2025. NCTC is currently offering a variety of 24-25 Season flexible subscription packages as well as single ticket sales. Tickets are $25-$72.50 (costs include fees) and are on sale now at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

