TITANIC: IN CONCERT to be Presented at South Bay Musical Theatre

South Bay Musical Theatre will present a special benefit concert of the Tony Award-winning musical Titanic on April 12 and 13, 2025, at the Saratoga Civic Theater, located at 13777 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga, CA. This limited engagement offers two performances: Saturday evening at 8:00 pm and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 pm. Notably, the April 12 performance will be ASL interpreted to ensure accessibility for all audience members.

A Grand Production for a Noble Cause

Featuring a dedicated ensemble of 44 singers and a 24-piece orchestra, this concert promises a rich and immersive musical experience. In the spirit of community and artistry, all participants are volunteering their time and talent, underscoring SBMT's commitment to bringing high-quality theatre to the South Bay. This event serves as a fundraiser to support SBMT's ongoing efforts in enriching the local arts scene.

Director Walter M. Mayes expresses his admiration for the team:

"The dedication and passion of our cast and crew are truly inspiring. Their collective commitment to this production, offered entirely as a labor of love, exemplifies the spirit of community theatre at its finest."

Exploring the Depths of Titanic on the Stage

Unlike the famous 1997 film, Titanic: The Musical delves into the authentic stories of individuals from diverse backgrounds who embarked on the "Ship of Dreams." Audiences will witness the intertwining lives of the ship's designer, owner, captain, crew, and passengers across all classes, from embarkation to the tragic sinking.

Composer Maury Yeston, renowned for his work on Nine and Grand Hotel, viewed the story as unique to turn-of-the-century British culture, with its rigid social class system and romanticizing of progress through technology. He remarked, "This was for me an opportunity to bring in the musical theater an element of the symphonic tradition that I think we really haven't had before."

The original Broadway production of Titanic opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 1997, and ran for 804 performances. Directed by Richard Jones with choreography by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, the production earned five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Enhancing the Audience Experience

To commemorate the 113th anniversary of the Titanic's voyage, SBMT invites patrons to indulge in a curated selection of sweet and savory treats available at the lobby Concessions Table. This thoughtful addition aims to enrich the overall theatre-going experience.

Meet the Creative Team

Director: Walter M. Mayes

Music Director: D. Asa Stern

Vocal Director: Anita Hsiung Carey

Choreographers: Francesca Cipponeri, Michael Saenz

Sound Designer: Dan Singletary

Lighting Designer: Quentin Tepliuk

Stage Manager: Emily Tao

Projections Designer: Don Nguyen

Spotlight Operators: Don Masuda, Nita Rabe-Uyeno

