THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE to be Presented at Center Repertory Company

Center Repertory Company will present the San Francisco Bay Area premiere of The Unfair Advantage, following its sold out, two-month run at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse. Created and performed by Australia’s leading sleight of hand specialist, Harry Milas, this intimate and unprecedented event lifts the veil on the world of card cheating.



During this hour-long experience, Harry will reveal the secrets behind the skill that saw him become a security weapon for the world’s top casinos. An intimate audience of 35 joins Harry as he reveals—step by step—how magicians, card cheaters, and mentalists fool the world. Part performance, part tutorial, Harry exposes many of the best tricks and illusions he knows. He’ll start you off easy, but as the show goes on, greater displays of card play unfold and exciting secrets are uncovered…



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the unique nature of the performance, all guests will be asked to sign a legal contract of confidentiality before the show begins. Please bear this in mind when electing to take part. Late seating cannot be accommodated for any reason, as it would significantly interrupt the experience for the whole audience and the artist. All guests should plan to arrive 20-30 minutes before the performance time.



