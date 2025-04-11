THE SOUND OF MUSIC Begins At Berkeley Playhouse In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkeley Playhouse closes out its 2024/25 MainStage Season with the timeless musical The Sound of Music, performing May 23 to June 29, 2025.

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Music by Richard Rodgers, and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Directed by Danny Cozart, Music Directed by Michael Patrick Wiles, and Choreographed by Allison Paraiso.

Set in Austria in 1938, The Sound of Music follows the story of free-spirited Maria, a postulant who takes a job as governess to the Von Trapp family while deciding whether to remain at her abbey. During her time caring for the seven children, she falls in love with their father, Captain Georg Von Trapp. As the Nazis gain power and World War II looms on the horizon, the family must stay resilient in the face of impending danger.

Considered one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music continues to provide a story of both hope and warning, a bevy of delightful songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and a heartwarming and inspiring experience for audiences of all ages.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Marah Sotelo as Maria Rainer

Teressa Foss* as Mother Abbess

Chloe Angst as Sister Berthe / Ensemble

Sage Alberto as Sister Margaretta / Ensemble

Akshaya Lakshmi as Sister Sophia / Ensemble

Robert Lopez as Captain Georg Von Trapp

Phillip Leyva as Franz / Ensemble

Dana Lewenthal as Frau Schmidt / Nun

Erica Bland as Baroness Elberfeld Nun / Ensemble

Grace Margaret Craig as Elsa Schraeder / Nun

Christopher Sotelo as Max Detweiler

Tyler Hedrick as Baron Elberfeld / Ensemble

Tim Holt Jones as Herr Zeller

TJ Gassaway as Admiral Von Schreiber / Ensemble

Jennifer Nageotte as Nun / Ensemble

Will Thompson as Ensemble

Marie Alexandra Ibarra as Nun / Ensemble

Eugenio Geiken as Ensemble

“DO-RE-MI” YOUTH CAST:

Rowen Weeramantry as Rolf Gruber

Lucy Fisch as Liesl

Jaxon Hunt as Friedrich

Miranda Klein as Louisa

Ray Khalili as Kurt

Sage Luu as Brigitta

Kaylee Lopez as Marta

Erin Koh as Gretl

“EDELWEISS” YOUTH CAST:

Sam Canny as Rolf Gruber

Grace Cedars as Liesl

Nevo Naftalin-Kelman as Friedrich

Noemi Kim as Louisa

Nathan Bennett-Crump as Kurt

Araceli Grace as Brigitta

Melody Uribe as Marta

Alice Song as Gretl

*Member of Actor's Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

For tickets ($29 for previews, $19–$55 for regular performances, plus $3.95 ticketing vendor fee per ticket) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit berkeleyplayhouse.org. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.

