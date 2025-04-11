THE SOUND OF MUSIC Begins At Berkeley Playhouse In May

Performances begin May 23, 2025.
Berkeley Playhouse closes out its 2024/25 MainStage Season with the timeless musical The Sound of Music, performing May 23 to June 29, 2025.
Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Music by Richard Rodgers, and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Directed by Danny Cozart, Music Directed by Michael Patrick Wiles, and Choreographed by Allison Paraiso.
Set in Austria in 1938, The Sound of Music follows the story of free-spirited Maria, a postulant who takes a job as governess to the Von Trapp family while deciding whether to remain at her abbey. During her time caring for the seven children, she falls in love with their father, Captain Georg Von Trapp. As the Nazis gain power and World War II looms on the horizon, the family must stay resilient in the face of impending danger.
Considered one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music continues to provide a story of both hope and warning, a bevy of delightful songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and a heartwarming and inspiring experience for audiences of all ages.
Marah Sotelo as Maria Rainer
Teressa Foss* as Mother Abbess
Chloe Angst as Sister Berthe / Ensemble
Sage Alberto as Sister Margaretta / Ensemble
Akshaya Lakshmi as Sister Sophia / Ensemble
Robert Lopez as Captain Georg Von Trapp
Phillip Leyva as Franz / Ensemble
Dana Lewenthal as Frau Schmidt / Nun
Erica Bland as Baroness Elberfeld Nun / Ensemble
Grace Margaret Craig as Elsa Schraeder / Nun
Christopher Sotelo as Max Detweiler
Tyler Hedrick as Baron Elberfeld / Ensemble
Tim Holt Jones as Herr Zeller
TJ Gassaway as Admiral Von Schreiber / Ensemble
Jennifer Nageotte as Nun / Ensemble
Will Thompson as Ensemble
Marie Alexandra Ibarra as Nun / Ensemble
Eugenio Geiken as Ensemble
Rowen Weeramantry as Rolf Gruber
Lucy Fisch as Liesl
Jaxon Hunt as Friedrich
Miranda Klein as Louisa
Ray Khalili as Kurt
Sage Luu as Brigitta
Kaylee Lopez as Marta
Erin Koh as Gretl
Sam Canny as Rolf Gruber
Grace Cedars as Liesl
Nevo Naftalin-Kelman as Friedrich
Noemi Kim as Louisa
Nathan Bennett-Crump as Kurt
Araceli Grace as Brigitta
Melody Uribe as Marta
Alice Song as Gretl
*Member of Actor's Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
For tickets ($29 for previews, $19–$55 for regular performances, plus $3.95 ticketing vendor fee per ticket) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit berkeleyplayhouse.org. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.
