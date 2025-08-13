THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to be Presented by OasisArts + Ray of Light Theatre

OASIS Arts and Ray of Light Theatre will present the return of the cult-favorite live musical, The Rocky Horror Show, for its final run at San Francisco’s iconic Oasis, playing Thursday, October 9 through Saturday, November 1, 2025.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."



“Bringing The Rocky Horror Show to life at Oasis over the past five years has been an absolute thrill,” said D’Arcy Drollinger. “This final run is more than a farewell—it’s a celebration of everything outrageous, rebellious, and fabulous that this show and this venue represent.”



Adds director Jason Hoover: “We have assembled a cast and creative team that is electric, fearless, and completely embodies the rebellious spirit of the show and Oasis. We can’t wait to bring this immersive party to life one more time at Oasis.”



Now in his 10th consecutive year as Frank-N-Furter, D’Arcy Drollinger leads a sensational cast that includes Cheetah Biscotti (Columbia), Trixxie Carr (Magenta), Joe Greene (Riff Raff), Samuel del Rosario (Rocky), Julio Chaves (Brad), Lisa Frankenstein (Janet), RP Welsh (Narrator), Austin Tip (Eddie/Dr. Scott), Em Dwyer (Usherette/Phantom), Sasha Holton (Phantom), Trixie Aballa (Phantom), Yifan Gong (Phantom), Katy Deines (Phantom), and Jon Gary Harris (Phantom).



Directed by Jason Hoover, the creative team for The Rocky Horror Show includes Leslie Waggoner (Choreography), Joshua Beld (Assistant Director), Sophia Craven (Lighting Design), Jules Indelicato (Sound Design), Jerry Girard (Sound/Cue Lab), Daniel Harvey (Costume Design), Evian (Props Design), Pseuda (Video Design), Aaron Mills (Stage Manager), Kitty KaPowww (Stage Manager), and Maxx Kurzunski (Production Manager).