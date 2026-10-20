THE OUTSIDERS Tour to Play Limited Engagement at Orpheum Theatre

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The Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will be coming to ATG San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre for a limited engagement beginning Wednesday, December 9 and running through Sunday, December 27, 2026.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”



Leading the tour will be Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Anthony Garcia as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Jackson Reagin as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Gabriel White Marín as Bob, and Dante D'Antonio as Paul.

The touring company will also feature Seth Ajani, Christian Arrendondo, Kevin Avila, Brian Ho Pui Cheung, Delaney Diaz, Gina Gagliano, Will Hastreiter, Tyson Hill, Hannah Jennens, Katie Riedel, Hayden Rivas, Luke Sabracos, Johnathan Tanner, Rodney Thompson Jr., Alyssa Villareal, and Jordan DeAndre Williams.

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 10 Hrs 06 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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