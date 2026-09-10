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SIX and THE BODYGUARD Join ATG San Francisco 26/27 Season Lineup

Six will play March 30–April 4, 2027, and The Bodyguard will play February 11–14, 2027.

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SIX and THE BODYGUARD Join ATG San Francisco 26/27 Season Lineup

SIX (March 30–April 4, 2027) and THE BODYGUARD (February 11–14, 2027) have been added to ATG San Francisco's lineup of special theatrical engagements for the 2026/27 season.

The two productions join a robust lineup of previously announced special engagements that includes WAITRESS (November 13–15, 2026); Meredith Willson’S THE MUSIC MAN (November 20–22, 2026); WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (November 24–29, 2026); THE WIZ (December 4–6, 2026); ELF THE MUSICAL (December 15–20, 2026); JERSEY BOYS (January 12–17, 2027); LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL (January 23–24, 2027); THE SOUND OF MUSIC (May 21–23, 2027); and BOOP! THE MUSICAL (May 25–30, 2027).

SIX

March 30–April 4, 2027
Orpheum Theatre

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!
 

THE BODYGUARD

February 11–14, 2027
Golden Gate Theatre

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.
 
THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

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