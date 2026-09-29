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Video: THE COOK at Berkeley Rep

A look inside Gladys's kitchen as the Peet's Theatre production heads toward its final performances.

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A new trailer for THE COOK offers a glimpse into the world of Berkeley Repertory Theatre's current production, timed to the play's final two weeks on stage. The video invites audiences to step into the kitchen of Gladys, the play's central figure, describing the show as "spellbinding" and noting that critics have praised the production ahead of its scheduled close on October 11.

THE COOK is written by Eduardo Machado and follows Gladys, a Cuban houseworker who guards an aristocratic family's mansion for forty years following the 1959 Castro revolution. The play traces the tension between a life carefully preserved and one that had to be lived, using the kitchen as its central setting to explore how personal loyalty and political upheaval intertwine over decades.

The production opened Berkeley Rep's 2026/27 season at the Peet's Theatre, running from September 4 through October 11, and was directed by the theatre's Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal. In BroadwayWorld's review of the production, the kitchen set by Tanya Orellana was singled out as

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