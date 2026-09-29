Video: THE COOK at Berkeley Rep

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A new trailer for THE COOK offers a glimpse into the world of Berkeley Repertory Theatre's current production, timed to the play's final two weeks on stage. The video invites audiences to step into the kitchen of Gladys, the play's central figure, describing the show as "spellbinding" and noting that critics have praised the production ahead of its scheduled close on October 11.

THE COOK is written by Eduardo Machado and follows Gladys, a Cuban houseworker who guards an aristocratic family's mansion for forty years following the 1959 Castro revolution. The play traces the tension between a life carefully preserved and one that had to be lived, using the kitchen as its central setting to explore how personal loyalty and political upheaval intertwine over decades.

The production opened Berkeley Rep's 2026/27 season at the Peet's Theatre, running from September 4 through October 11, and was directed by the theatre's Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal. In BroadwayWorld's review of the production, the kitchen set by Tanya Orellana was singled out as

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 06 Hrs 32 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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