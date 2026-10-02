WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour to Play San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre
Performances will run November 13–15, 2026.
|
The 10th Anniversary tour of Waitress will be coming to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre for five performances only—November 13–15, 2026. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the beloved musical will bring its heartfelt story of friendship, motherhood, and pie to San Francisco.
Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl.
Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, Ana Viveros, and J'Khalil.
Photo Credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Bye Bye Birdie
Warren Theater (9/18-10/04)
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
MELINA-FEST: 4 New Play Readings
Studio B. Wolff (9/25-10/16)
|
Shrek the Musical
Berkeley Playhouse (5/21-6/20)
|
The Legend of Robin Hood
Hillbarn Theatre (1/21-2/14)
|
Steel Magnolias
Town Hall Theatre (9/10-10/03)
|
Come From Away
Berkeley Playhouse (2/19-3/21)
|
Rebecca Kaplan: How to Act Normal
Mr Bing's (10/16-10/16)
|
Dream Hou$e
City Lights Theater Company (5/13-6/06)
|
The 42nd Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party
The Cow Palace (11/21-12/20)