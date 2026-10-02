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WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour to Play San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

Performances will run November 13–15, 2026.

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WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour to Play San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

The 10th Anniversary tour of Waitress will be coming to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre for five performances only—November 13–15, 2026. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the beloved musical will bring its heartfelt story of friendship, motherhood, and pie to San Francisco. 

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Leading the cast is Samantha Lane Scruggs as Jenna Hunterson, Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Becky, Becky Alex as Dawn, Connor Lewis as Dr. Pomatter, Jason Whitton as Cal, Patrick Cogan as Joe, Davey Fried as Ogie, and Anthony Cataldo as Earl.

Rounding out the cast is Kyle Channell, Tamara Daly, Hannah Ellowitz, Makaira Fisk, Amanda Handegan, Evan Kupersmith, Mikey Marmann, Angelina Nazario, Sabin Shrestha, Ana Viveros, and J'Khalil.

WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour to Play San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre Image


Photo Credit: Marie-Andrée Lemire
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