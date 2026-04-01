THE OUTSIDERS Will Celebrate Two Years on Broadway at the Museum of Broadway

The Outsiders will be celebrating two years on Broadway with a special panel at the Museum of Broadway. The event is set to take place on Wednesday April 8 at 5:30pm.

Learn more about the event here.

About The Outsiders

The Outsiders recently released a new block of tickets for performances through January 31, 2027 at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”