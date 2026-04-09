THE OUTSIDERS National Tour is Coming to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

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The Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s film, will return to Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre this summer, August 4 – 16, 2026, after a sold-out engagement earlier this year.

Groups of 10+ are now available by calling 312-977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, April 20. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”