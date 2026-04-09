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THE OUTSIDERS National Tour is Coming to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

The 2024 Tony Award–Winning Best Musical returns to Chicago for a limited August 2026 run at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

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THE OUTSIDERS National Tour is Coming to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre Image

The Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s film, will return to Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre this summer, August 4 – 16, 2026, after a sold-out engagement earlier this year.

Groups of 10+ are now available by calling 312-977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, April 20. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor







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