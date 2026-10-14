Video: San Francisco Playhouse Debuts PETER PAN GOES WRONG Trailer

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PETER PAN GOES WRONG, the latest production at San Francisco Playhouse, is now running through November 28, 2026. Watch the video, which gives a first look at the Bay Area premiere of the play.

The play comes from writers Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, who created the production as a follow-up to their earlier work The Play That Goes Wrong. The story centers on the fictional Cornley Drama Society as its members attempt to stage a version of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, with the production beset by mishaps throughout the performance.

San Francisco Playhouse's staging is directed by Susi Damilano, who also directed the company's 2024 production of The Play That Goes Wrong. That earlier run shares some cast members with the new production, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the show's casting.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 44 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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