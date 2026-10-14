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Video: San Francisco Playhouse Debuts PETER PAN GOES WRONG Trailer

The play comes from writers Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer.

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PETER PAN GOES WRONG, the latest production at San Francisco Playhouse, is now running through November 28, 2026. Watch the video, which gives a first look at the Bay Area premiere of the play.

The play comes from writers Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, who created the production as a follow-up to their earlier work The Play That Goes Wrong. The story centers on the fictional Cornley Drama Society as its members attempt to stage a version of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, with the production beset by mishaps throughout the performance.

San Francisco Playhouse's staging is directed by Susi Damilano, who also directed the company's 2024 production of The Play That Goes Wrong. That earlier run shares some cast members with the new production, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the show's casting.

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