Exclusive: First Look at OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour
The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour launched at the Providence Performance Arts Center in September.
Mission accomplished! Take an exclusive first look at the North American tour cast of Operation Mincemeat. The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour launched at the Providence Performance Arts Center (Providence, RI), on September 20, 2026, before stopping in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.
The photos are a first look at the North American touring regiment, featuring Mariah Copeland (The Gilded Age, Big Mistakes) as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others,’ Katie Kleiger (Sleep No More, Ring Twice for Miranda) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Luke Antony Neville (Back to the Future, Titanique) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ Erin Ramirez (Hamilton, SIX, Les Misérables) as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ and Jake Bentley Young (The Queen of Versailles) as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others.’
The tour also features Cassie Austin, Operation Mincemeat’s 50th recruited cast member, alongside Noah Berry, Genevieve Ellis, and Loren Stone.
In OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Operation Mincemeat North American Tour Cast
Operation Mincemeat North American Tour Cast
Operation Mincemeat North American Tour Cast
Operation Mincemeat North American Tour Cast
Operation Mincemeat North American Tour Cast
Operation Mincemeat North American Tour Cast
Operation Mincemeat North American Tour Cast
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