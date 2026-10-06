Exclusive: First Look at OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour

Mission accomplished! Take an exclusive first look at the North American tour cast of Operation Mincemeat. The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour launched at the Providence Performance Arts Center (Providence, RI), on September 20, 2026, before stopping in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

The photos are a first look at the North American touring regiment, featuring Mariah Copeland (The Gilded Age, Big Mistakes) as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others,’ Katie Kleiger (Sleep No More, Ring Twice for Miranda) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Luke Antony Neville (Back to the Future, Titanique) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ Erin Ramirez (Hamilton, SIX, Les Misérables) as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ and Jake Bentley Young (The Queen of Versailles) as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others.’

The tour also features Cassie Austin, Operation Mincemeat’s 50th recruited cast member, alongside Noah Berry, Genevieve Ellis, and Loren Stone.

In OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 26 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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