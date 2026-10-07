Exclusive: Watch 'When You're In Love' and 'Sentimental Person' from the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tour

Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre is currently home to the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. The tour will make stops in 30+ cities this season including Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many more. As previously announced, the tour will be led by original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire, with Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.

Currently running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, Maybe Happy Ending received 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, 2 Drama League Awards including Outstanding Musical, 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Musical and 6 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you two exclusive performances of "When You're In Love", featuring Huynh and Kwon, and "Sentimental Person", featuring González, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out the full performances here and watch "Where You Belong."

Bios:

Steven Huynh (Oliver). National Tour debut! Broadway (OBC): Maybe Happy Ending. Off-Broadway: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas. Regional: Emmet Otter…, Little Shop of Horrors, A Funny Thing…Forum. Readings/Workshops: Crazy Rich Asians, The Lost Boys, The Hello Girls, The Turning. TV: “The Good Fight”, “Blue Bloods”. Endless gratitude to Michael Arden, Will Aronson and Hue Park, Deborah Abramson, Hunter Arnold, Jeffrey Richards, and the Telsey Office for the opportunity to share his little light across America.

Claire Kwon (Claire) Broadway: Maybe Happy Ending (Claire, standby), Almost Famous (Band-Aids/Swing). Regional: The Family Album (La Jolla Playhouse), Galileo (Berkeley Rep), Life After (Goodman). Northwestern ’22! Represented by Soffer Entertainment.

Francisco Javier González (Gil Brentley) comes directly from originating the role of Raoul in Diane Paulus’ acclaimed Drama Desk Award-winning production of Masquerade. TV credits include Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building“ and the upcoming “Count My Lies,” also for Hulu. He is a graduate of NYU Tisch.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 10 Hrs 32 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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