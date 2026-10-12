Contest: Win Tickets to GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse
BroadwayWorld is giving away two pairs of tickets to the La Jolla Playhouse production.
Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse. BroadwayWorld is giving away two pairs of tickets to the new La Jolla Playhouse production.
GRIM is an irreverent, hilarious and heartbreaking world-premiere musical that celebrates life… and death. After 300,000 years collecting souls, the Grim Reaper is retiring. All that stands between his daughter, Diana, and the big job is a simple test. That is, until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human teen Josh, and the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth… and the DMV. If she loves life, can Diana really be in charge of ending it?
Led by director Sammi Cannold (Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch, Drama Desk Award winner), the all-star creative team includes musical comedy trailblazers Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, with songwriters Petro AP (Reneé Rapp, One Direction) and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Playhouse’s Fly). With GRIM’s infectious score, delightfully cheeky humor and piercing insights, expect to laugh, cry, and be deeply moved. For more information on GRIM, click here.
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