Contest: Win Tickets to GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse. BroadwayWorld is giving away two pairs of tickets to the new La Jolla Playhouse production.

GRIM is an irreverent, hilarious and heartbreaking world-premiere musical that celebrates life… and death. After 300,000 years collecting souls, the Grim Reaper is retiring. All that stands between his daughter, Diana, and the big job is a simple test. That is, until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human teen Josh, and the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth… and the DMV. If she loves life, can Diana really be in charge of ending it?

Led by director Sammi Cannold (Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch, Drama Desk Award winner), the all-star creative team includes musical comedy trailblazers Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, with songwriters Petro AP (Reneé Rapp, One Direction) and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Playhouse’s Fly). With GRIM’s infectious score, delightfully cheeky humor and piercing insights, expect to laugh, cry, and be deeply moved. For more information on GRIM, click here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 14 Hrs 59 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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