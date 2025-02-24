THE NOTEBOOK, SHUCKED and More Set for BroadwaySF 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwaySF has unveiled the lineup for its 2025/26 season, featuring seven acclaimed Broadway productions. The season kicks off with the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical comedy, SHUCKED (September 9–October 5, 2025), followed by the epic and timely Tony Award®-winning musical, SUFFS (October 21–November 9, 2025). Next, BroadwaySF, in association with American Conservatory Theater, will present the explosive Tony Award-winning Best Play, STEREOPHONIC (October 28–November 23, 2025). Kicking off 2026 is a love story for the ages, THE NOTEBOOK (February 10–March 1, 2026), followed by the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical comedy, SPAMALOT (March 3–22, 2026), and the hit Broadway musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, HELL’S KITCHEN (May 5–24, 2026). Closing out the 2025/26 season, BroadwaySF will present the 30th anniversary production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (July 14–August 9, 2026).

In addition, BroadwaySF will welcome Cameron Mackintosh’s revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (May 28–June 21, 2026). 2025/26 Members get immediate first access to purchase tickets once they renew their membership or become a new Member.

"BroadwaySF’s 2025/26 season is a celebration of the best of Broadway," said BroadwaySF General Manager Jamie Budgett. "From Tony Award®-winning hits to timeless classics, we’re thrilled to bring this dynamic lineup to the San Francisco Bay Area. It’s a season that truly has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to experience and celebrate it together with our audiences.”

In addition to presenting first-run national tours direct from Broadway, BroadwaySF will continue to present a diverse array of the finest touring entertainment, including theatrical productions, touring acts, live music, lectures, and other world-class arts events.

SHUCKED

SEPTEMBER 9–OCTOBER 5, 2025

CURRAN THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025



Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”) and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.



SUFFS

OCTOBER 21–NOVEMBER 9, 2025

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2025



Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.



STEREOPHONIC

OCTOBER 28–NOVEMBER 23, 2025

CURRAN THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2025

The most Tony Award®-winning show of the year. The most Tony Award®-nominated play of all time. STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, STEREOPHONIC invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



THE NOTEBOOK

FEBRUARY 10–MARCH 1, 2026

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2026



Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.



THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.



John Cardoza (Younger Noah) and Jordan Tyson (Younger Allie) (front); Ryan Vasquez (Middle Noah) and Joy Woods (Middle Allie) (middle); and Dorian Harewood (Older Noah) and Maryann Plunkett (Older Allie) (back) from the Broadway cast of THE NOTEBOOK.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes



SPAMALOT

MARCH 3–22, 2026

GOLDEN Gate Theatre

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2026



Peter Marks of The Washington Post exclaims, "It's UNFAIR to make me laugh this much! SPAMALOT is a tightly packed clown car speeding to musical theater nirvana!”

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.



HELL’S KITCHEN

MAY 5–24, 2026

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2026

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world.



How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.



**SPECIAL ADD-ON PRODUCTION**

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

MAY 28–JUNE 21, 2026

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, PHANTOM will launch a new multi-year North American tour in November 2025, premiering at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco May 28–June 21, 2026.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.



DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

JULY 14–AUGUST 9, 2026

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2026



Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love.

This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

