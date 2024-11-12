THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Berkeley Rep Through Late December

The production will run through December 31.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has extended The Matchbox Magic Flute, the mesmerizing English language theatrical adaptation of Mozart's iconic Magic Flute adapted and directed by theatrical powerhouse Mary Zimmerman.
Since opening, The Matchbox Magic Flute has captivated both audiences and critics. The San Francisco Chronicle praised the production, noting, "Zimmerman brings a kinetic and boundless imagination… animating this Flute with humor, grace, and enchanting design," while Berkeleyside described it as "a pure delight." The Mercury News praised Zimmerman's return to Berkeley Rep as "triumphant" and said the production “sparks with a sense of frivolity and fun apropos of the season, continuing the Rep's tradition of holiday shows that inspire revelry.”
Join Tamino on a daring quest to rescue the captive princess Pamina. Encounter dragons, birdmen, and trials by fire in this enchanting microcosm of wonder where magic and music intertwine. Featuring only 10 singers and five musicians, The Matchbox Magic Flute will transport audiences to realms of imagination and wonder. This production—perfect for musical theatre and opera enthusiasts—offers a magical and entertaining way for audiences aged 8 and up to come together during the holiday season.
The cast of The Matchbox Magic Flute includes (in alphabetical order) Marlene Fernandez, Emilie Lynn, Russell Mernagh, Lauren Molina, Tina Muñoz-Pandya, Reese Parish, Shawn Pfautsch, Emily Rohm, and Billy Rude.
Adapted and directed by Mary Zimmerman, the creative team for The Matchbox Magic Flute includes Amanda Dehnert (Music Supervisor/Music Director), Sheela Ramesh (Associate Music Director / Conductor), Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), T.J. Gerckens (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup), Tom Lee & Blair Thomas (Puppet Design), Marne Anderson (Stage Manager), and Sofie Miller (Assistant Stage Manager).
Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen & Susan Chamberlin, Yogen & Peggy Dalal, Bruce Golden & Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman & Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan & Quinn Delaney, Jonathan Logan & John Piane, Gisele & Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, The Strauch Kulhanjian Family, Kelli & Steffan Tomlinson, and Gail & Arne Wagner.
