THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Comes to San Jose Stage

San Jose Stage Company will present The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini’s sweeping and deeply human epic tracing the rise and fall of one of America’s most influential families. This limited three-week engagement begins previews February 11, opens February 14, and runs through March 1.

Spanning nearly two centuries, The Lehman Trilogy follows the journey of three immigrant brothers who arrive in America in the 1840s and build a financial empire that reshapes the global economy. What begins as a story of ambition, ingenuity, and survival ultimately becomes a meditation on capitalism, legacy, and the cost of success. Blending history with myth, humor with tragedy, Massini’s play moves fluidly through generations, revealing how personal choices echo across time—and how the systems we build can outgrow the people who create them.

"The Lehman Trilogy is both an intimate family story and a panoramic portrait of capitalism in America. We watch as the Lehman brothers' ambitions create something that eventually consumes them and transforms into forces beyond their control. It's an epic theatrical journey, one that is challenging, poetic, and profoundly relevant." — Randall King, Artistic Director

The cast of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY will feature Peter Hadres as Henry Lehman, Johnny Moreno* as Emanuel Lehman, and Brian Herndon* as Mayer Lehman, who together embody multiple generations of the Lehman family through a richly layered ensemble performance.

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes, Christopher Fitzer (Scenic Design), Abra Berman (Costume Design), Maurice Vercouture (Lighting Design), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Design), Erik Scanlon (Projection Design), Hannah Ly* (Stage Manager), Aaron Gin (Master Electrician), and Kiyomi Muntz (Assistant Lighting Designer / Board Operator).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

+Member of Society of Director and Choreographers union.