THE INITIATION To Return To San Francisco Mint For Limited Revival

Due to overwhelming demand, Into The Dark—the Bay Area production company spawned from the creative, twisted minds of Peaches Christ, David Flower Productions, and Non Plus Ultra—will present a limited revival of The Initiation, the fully immersive haunted experience taking place at the San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.) on February 23 and 24, 2024 and March 1 and 2, 2024.



A combination of theater, 4D effects, and haunted mazes, The Initiation invites thrill seekers to attend a recruitment seminar for “Insight,” a spiritual cult whose sole purpose is to open their eyes to true consciousness and help see the horrors hiding within the darkness. Warning: Few survive The Initiation. Each night, guests will have the unique opportunity to visit the Bishop's Lounge, an intimate and first-class barroom.



The Initiation had its premiere on September 29, 2023 and became the most successful production in Terror Vault history. Amidst the challenges faced by San Francisco, the production not only captivated audiences, but also served as a testament to the resilience of the city's artistic community, highlighting the ability of local artists to thrive and inspire. Employing dozens of local artists, The Initiation showcased the rich tapestry of creativity within the city and underscored the indomitable spirit of its artistic community.



"The Initiation was the most successful production in Terror Vault history, shattering all previous sales and attendance records,” said Joshua Grannell aka Peaches Christ. “We can't wait to welcome guests back to the San Francisco Mint for this rare revival.”



The Initiation will accommodate groups of up to 10 at a time, with time slots available every 15 minutes. Tickets for The Initiation range in price from $55–$85 (based on performance day/time) and are available now by visiting terrorvault.com. Patrons must be 18+ with valid I.D. to visit.



For more information on The Initiation, visit terrorvault.com.

Photo credit: Jose A. Guzman Colon