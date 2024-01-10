THE INITIATION To Return To San Francisco Mint For Limited Revival

Performances will take place on February 23 and 24, 2024 and March 1 and 2, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Photo 1 Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory Photo 3 Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory
World Premiere of THE TWILIGHT ARISTOCRACY Comes to The General's Residence in San Francis Photo 4 World Premiere of THE TWILIGHT ARISTOCRACY Comes to The General's Residence in San Francisco's Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture

THE INITIATION To Return To San Francisco Mint For Limited Revival

Due to overwhelming demand, Into The Dark—the Bay Area production company spawned from the creative, twisted minds of Peaches Christ, David Flower Productions, and Non Plus Ultra—will present a limited revival of The Initiation, the fully immersive haunted experience taking place at the San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.) on February 23 and 24, 2024 and March 1 and 2, 2024.
 
A combination of theater, 4D effects, and haunted mazes, The Initiation invites thrill seekers to attend a recruitment seminar for “Insight,” a spiritual cult whose sole purpose is to open their eyes to true consciousness and help see the horrors hiding within the darkness. Warning: Few survive The Initiation. Each night, guests will have the unique opportunity to visit the Bishop's Lounge, an intimate and first-class barroom.
 
The Initiation had its premiere on September 29, 2023 and became the most successful production in Terror Vault history. Amidst the challenges faced by San Francisco, the production not only captivated audiences, but also served as a testament to the resilience of the city's artistic community, highlighting the ability of local artists to thrive and inspire. Employing dozens of local artists, The Initiation showcased the rich tapestry of creativity within the city and underscored the indomitable spirit of its artistic community.
 
"The Initiation was the most successful production in Terror Vault history, shattering all previous sales and attendance records,” said Joshua Grannell aka Peaches Christ. “We can't wait to welcome guests back to the San Francisco Mint for this rare revival.”

The Initiation will accommodate groups of up to 10 at a time, with time slots available every 15 minutes. Tickets for The Initiation range in price from $55–$85 (based on performance day/time) and are available now by visiting terrorvault.com. Patrons must be 18+ with valid I.D. to visit.
 
For more information on The Initiation, visit terrorvault.com.

Photo credit: Jose A. Guzman Colon 

THE INITIATION To Return To San Francisco Mint For Limited Revival




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Center Repertory Company Photo
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Center Repertory Company

What did our critic think of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Center Repertory Company? Individual thoughts, moments and actions help define the lead characters evolving and ever-growing list in this poignant and uplifting one man performance piece starring  William Thomas Hodgson with direction by award-winning Jeffrey Lo (Vietgone, Chinglish, The Great Leap).

2
Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Play-In Games Available Exclusively On TuneIn  Photo
Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Play-In Games Available Exclusively On TuneIn 

Jeopardy! fans can catch all the excitement exclusively on TuneIn as the Champions Wildcard Play-In Games unfold, deciding who earns a shot in the coveted Champions Wildcard Competition.

3
SF Symphony to Present Lunar New Year: Year Of The Dragon Concert Photo
SF Symphony to Present Lunar New Year: Year Of The Dragon Concert

SF Symphony will present Lunar New Year: Year of the Dragon concert on Feb 17, 2024.

4
Cast and Creative Team Set for West Coast Premiere of PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE at San Jose St Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for West Coast Premiere of PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE at San Jose Stage Company

The San Jose Stage Company has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the West Coast Premiere of People Where They Are by Anthony Clarvoe. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast and Creative Team Set for West Coast Premiere of PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE at San Jose Stage CompanyCast and Creative Team Set for West Coast Premiere of PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE at San Jose Stage Company
Immersive Hit Show THE SPEAKEASY To Reopen In A Limited Run, April 4 – June 23Immersive Hit Show THE SPEAKEASY To Reopen In A Limited Run, April 4 – June 23
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG is Coming to San Francisco's Curran TheaterALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG is Coming to San Francisco's Curran Theater
EXIT Theatre Presents TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN By Sam Shepard and Joseph ChaikenEXIT Theatre Presents TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN By Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaiken

Videos

THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January Video
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area Video
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody in San Francisco / Bay Area Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody
Club Fugazi (1/20-1/20)Tracker
How I Learned What I Learned in San Francisco / Bay Area How I Learned What I Learned
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (1/17-2/03)
Bright Star in San Francisco / Bay Area Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
Sound of (Black) Music in San Francisco / Bay Area Sound of (Black) Music
McKenna Theater at SFSU (2/29-2/29)
The Foreigner in San Francisco / Bay Area The Foreigner
Bay Area Stage (4/19-5/05)
Mystic Pizza - A New Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Mystic Pizza - A New Musical
Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts (2/15-2/25)
Tonya Boyd-Cannon in San Francisco / Bay Area Tonya Boyd-Cannon
Lesher Center for the Arts - Margaret Lesher Theatre (1/19-1/19)
King Liz in San Francisco / Bay Area King Liz
City Lights Theater Company (3/21-4/21)
Unpacking in P'Town in San Francisco / Bay Area Unpacking in P'Town
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (3/01-3/31)
Expression: Ism in San Francisco / Bay Area Expression: Ism
Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You