Get ready for a heartwarming and hilarious show that will delight audiences of all ages.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

THE GRINCH Is Coming To Steal Christmas In San Jose!

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, will present Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical for eight performances only at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) from November 28–December 3, 2023 as part of Broadway San Jose's 2023/24 season. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8558. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

The performance schedule for THE GRINCH is as follows: Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 2 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 3 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.” 

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2023 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

For additional information on the production, please visit GrinchMusical.com.

Broadway San Jose—the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization—presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.




