THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES To Open at BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

Hold on to your cheesecake! San Francisco's most eagerly-awaited holiday tradition—The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes—is making a grand move from the intimate setting of the Victoria Theatre to the historic Curran Theatre (445 Geary St., San Francisco). This relocation marks a significant milestone for the annual production, allowing it to reach a broader audience in a venue renowned for its rich history and larger capacity. Fans old and new can look forward to experiencing their favorite moments in the grand setting of the Curran Theatre, adding a new layer of excitement and nostalgia to the production. The move underscores the show's enduring appeal and its ability to captivate audiences with its timeless humor, heartwarming stories, and unforgettable characters.



The Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes will perform a limited engagement beginning Thursday, December 5 and running through Thursday, December 26. Tickets for all performances will be available beginning Thursday, August 1 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 888-746-1799 opt. 3 or emailing groupsales@broadwaysf.com.



“Who would have imagined that a drag parody of the Golden Girls put on in our friend's living room 19 years ago would now be moving to the Curran Theatre,” says D'Arcy Drollinger. “If the Golden Girls Live wasn't officially a San Francisco Holiday tradition, it is now. As an S.F. native, bringing our show to the Curran—with all its fabulous history—is an absolute dream come true.”



Now in its 19th year, The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes takes four drag legends and casts them in two parody Christmas episodes of the uproarious TV show The Golden Girls. Directed by Drollinger, this drag send-up and heartfelt tribute to the characters the entire world has come to know and love features the return of Coco Peru (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D'Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia). The cast also features Manuel Caneri, Michael Phillis, and Tom Shaw on the piano.



The Golden Girls: Live on Stage started performances in 2006 in the front parlor of a Victorian Mansion in San Francisco's Western Addition. The shows quickly became more and more popular with the shows being performed twice annually—for a month every June and for a month each December. As The Golden Girls became more popular, they moved to larger quarters of sold out-runs at Mama Calizo's Voice Factory and then to CounterPULSE. In 2011 the show moved to the 500-seat Victoria Theatre, where it had enjoyed many great years of sold-out houses.

About The Golden Girls

The Golden Girls TV shows (which began airing 30 years ago) is an American sitcom, created by Susan Harris, that originally aired on NBC from Sept. 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. It starred veteran TV actors Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The Golden Girls received critical acclaim throughout most of its run and won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. It also won three Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Each of the 4 stars received an Emmy Award (from multiple nominations during the series' run), making it one of only 3 sitcoms in the award's history to achieve this. The series also ranked among the 10 ten highest-rated programs for 6 out of its 7 seasons. In 2014, the Writers Guild Of America placed the sitcom at No. 69 in their list of the "101 Best Written TV Series Of All Time.”



Cast Bios:

Miss Coco Peru (Dorothy) has been a household name in the LGBTQ+ community for over 30 years. Coco got her start in the early 90's as a downtown favorite in NYC's cabaret world. Since then, Coco has received worldwide acclaim for her award-winning solo shows and has enjoyed an expansive career in film, television, and digital work.TV: Dead- Paranormal Park (Netflix) Will and Grace (recurring role), How I Met Your Mother, Arrested Development and two stand-up comedy specials on LOGO. Film: trick, To Wong Foo… and the cult classic Girls Will Be Girls. Digital: Madame Coco Knows (Logo), Casa Coco (a monthly streaming show during covid lockdown) and her YouTube videos with over 13 million views.



D'Arcy Drollinger (Rose) is the appointed San Francisco Drag Laureate, the first ever position of its kind in the world. D'Arcy is an actor, writer, director, choreographer, producer and entrepreneur. Drollinger is the owner and artistic director of OASIS, voted San Francisco's best nightclub/cabaret. D'Arcy has written over a dozen original works, including: Bitch Slap, Temple of Poon and Disastrous, as well as the web series Hot Trash. Drollinger's first feature film, Shit & Champagne, became an instant cult classic and is now streaming on Hulu. D'Arcy is the executive director of San Francisco-based nonprofit, Oasis Arts, dedicated to providing access and resources to LGBTQIA+ artists. Other credits include: The Producers (first Broadway production), and Hairspray the Musical (first Broadway production). Drollinger is the creator of Sexitude, the body-positive, age-positive, sex-positive dance experience based in San Francisco.



Matthew Martin (Blanche) a native San Franciscan, has been conjuring many stars of the Silver Screen for years on stage and screen. He starred as Bette Davis in the film parodies Baby Jane?, Hush Up, Sweet Charlotte and as the nefarious villainess in D'Arcy Drollinger's Sh*t and Champagne, all available on Amazon Prime An actor, singer, dancer, director, choreographer and man of many faces and voices, Matthew recently incarnated Joan Crawford in Michael Phillis' comedy The Hand That Rocks the Crawford at Oasis in San Francisco. Matthew has brought Katharine Hepburn, Judy Garland, Ann Miller, Jane Russell, Susan Hayward, Peggy Lee, Eartha Kitt, Mitzi Gaynor and many other stars to life on stage and screen in Marc Huestis' productions at the Castro Theater and appeared in multiple productions at Theater Rhino with John Fisher. As Blanche Devereaux, he has loved working with his good friends in The Golden Girls since 2007.



Holotta Tymes (Sophia) a female impersonator with a career spanning almost 30 years cross crossing the country professionally in many large shows including as the comedy star of the world famous finocchios in the 90s until it's closing in 1999, a north beach main stay for 83 years and the longest running female impersonation show in the world. An entrepreneur, she has branched out into several businesses, including owning her own nightclub, club 1220 in Walnut Creek. Holotta started her career, young, working in theater, both on stage, touring as well as writing, directing. Her credits include voice over work for animated cartoons and commercials. In her teens, she wrote and directed an all male comedy version of Romeo and Juliet called “me and Juliet” she toured for many years in the shows title role of Juliet. Between her love of theater, family, and her beloved yorkies, she finds time to raise funds for the San Francisco aids foundation and the LA gay and lesbian center, proudly a nine-time AIDS Lifecycle rider! Hello riders, hello roadies!

About BroadwaySF:

BroadwaySF, an ATG Entertainment company, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.



ATG Entertainment: Passion Behind Performance

ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment. Our portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate, or program 64 of the world's most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.



Through our in-house Production companies and working closely with top producers and promoters ATG presents over 15,000 live performances annually, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Starlight Express as well as popular music and comedy shows.



ATG also owns a leading ticketing platform processing more than 18 million tickets each year for musicals, plays, concerts, comedy shows and a variety of other live events. ATGtickets.com attracts more than 40 million unique visitors annually. Headquartered in London and Woking, the company also has offices in New York and Cologne.

