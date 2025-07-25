THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES Comes to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco’s most eagerly-awaited holiday tradition—The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes—returns to San Francisco’s historic Curran Theatre for a limited engagement beginning Thursday, December 4 and running through Sunday, December 21, 2025. Tickets for all performances will be available beginning Wednesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. PT.

Returning for its 20th year of holiday hilarity, The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes takes four drag legends and casts them in two parody Christmas episodes of the uproarious TV show The Golden Girls. As the beloved sitcom celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, this lovingly irreverent tribute delivers sharp wit, festive flair, endless nostalgia…and plenty of cheesecake! Whether you're a longtime devotee or a Golden Girls newbie, this tradition promises big laughs, heartwarming moments, and a fabulous dose of holiday spirit—Miami-style.

Directed by D’Arcy Drollinger, this drag send-up and heartfelt tribute to the characters the entire world has come to know and love features the return of Coco Peru (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia). The cast also features Manuel Caneri, Michael Phillis, and Tom Shaw on the piano.

“When the show first started, The Golden Girls Live was performed in a Victorian parlor. We had no idea it would turn into a beloved holiday tradition two decades later,” said Drollinger. “It’s been an absolute joy to bring these iconic characters to life each year—and to share so much laughter and love with audiences from around the globe.”

The Golden Girls Live began in the front parlor of a Victorian mansion in San Francisco’s Western Addition, where its charm quickly captured the hearts of local audiences. What started as a small, spirited production grew into a twice-yearly tradition, with month-long runs each June and December. As demand surged, the show moved to larger venues—including sold-out engagements at Mama Calizo’s Voice Factory and CounterPULSE. In 2011, it found a new home at the 500-seat Victoria Theatre, where it continued to play to packed houses and delighted fans for many memorable years. In 2024, the production moved to the historic Curran Theatre, marking an exciting new chapter for the beloved show.