THE CHER SHOW Comes to San Francisco in June

The brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to San Francisco’s Curran Theater for a limited engagement from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23, 2024. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at broadwaysf.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 888-746-1799 opt. 3 or emailing groupsales@broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture—breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit TheCherShowTour.com.