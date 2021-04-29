Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BATTLE OF THE RUHR Will Stream From Theatre Rhinoceros

The production streams online on Facebook and Zoom tonight!

Apr. 29, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation THE BATTLE OF THE RUHR POCKET, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30pm.

In a cauldron of destruction, a bloody battle is fought by two desperate armies. In the midst of it, one man fights to maintain his humanity. Is it a losing battle?

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park. Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm and The Swimmer. JOHN HAS CREATED FIFTY-SEVEN ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz


