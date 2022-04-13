THE ART OF THE BRICK Debuts Contemporary, Interactive Lounge Space

THE ART OF THE BRICK-a captivating exhibition featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya-debuts the Art of the Brick Lounge, an interactive activity center where guests can explore their own artistry after experiencing Sawaya's work. THE ART OF THE BRICK has also announced that it will extend its run in San Francisco, with tickets now on sale through Monday, September 5, 2022. All tickets include access to the Art of the Brick Lounge. Adult ticket prices start at $22, and $19 for children ages 2-12, with VIP ticket options available. Tickets are available online at www.artofthebrickexhibit.com.



In the activity lounge, guests of all ages will enjoy digging into thousands of LEGO bricks, where they can leave their own creative mark on one of the global "top ten must-see exhibitions" (CNN). The new Art of the Brick Lounge invites guests to gain a new vantage point for "Decisions," Sawaya's multi-dimensional artwork that extends to the ceiling at the historic 1 Grant Avenue, made up of more than 112,000 LEGO bricks.



Seen by more than 7 million people world-wide, THE ART OF THE BRICK has inspired creativity and wonder in fans of all ages in over 100 cities in 24 countries across 6 continents. Sawaya has been named "the Leonardo da Vinci of LEGO art" (PBS) and Londonist hailed the artist, "Sawaya's creations are legend, his skills remarkable, his patience unfathomable," and The New York Times proclaimed "...the playfulness is contagious."



Located in the heart of San Francisco, THE ART OF THE BRICK offers visitors a reimagined museum-like experience, with breathtaking contemporary art at every turn. The exhibition includes original artworks as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces-like Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa-made exclusively from LEGO bricks. The collection also includes a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography that Sawaya produced in collaboration with award-winning photographer Dean West.



As guests immerse themselves in an exploration of creativity and history at THE ART OF THE BRICK, they will walk beside a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton made out of bricks. The exhibit also features fan favorite Yellow, a sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity.



THE ART OF THE BRICK is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms LEGO bricks into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures, elevating the toy to the realm of art. Sawaya's ability to transform this common toy into something meaningful, his devotion to spatial perfection and the way he conceptualizes action, enables him to elevate what almost every child has played with into the status of contemporary art.



