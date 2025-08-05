THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical to be Presented At Berkeley Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkeley Playhouse will kick off its 2025/26 MainStage Season with The Addams Family, beginning September 5, 2025.

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Based on Characters Created by Charles Addams. Directed by Mel Martinez, Assistant Directed by Owen Atteberry, Music Directed by Erika Oba, and Choreographed by Cat Delos Santos Reyes.

*Snap snap* Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the entire family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Inspired by the popular TV and film series, The Addams Family musical is a spooky-good time and a hilarious send-up of family quirks, being true to oneself, and celebrating love in all its forms.

FROM THE DIRECTOR:

“The Addams Family is a musical that at its core is about love, family, and being true to who you are—and our Addams Family truly embraces their Latin Culture with nods to the Mexican Gothic aesthetic in our design,” said Director Mel Martinez. “Much like me, our Gomez is both Spanish and Mexican and we wanted to lean into the Mexican representation. It is important to me to show that brown is beautiful, and joyful, and full of heart. The heart of the show is how close this family is. Every decision they make is because they love each other—yes, they are spooky and kooky, but they are also loyal and fiercely protective. By the end of the show the audience will realize we can all use a little darkness—a little kooky—in our lives. Kooky is the new punk rock.”

The cast of The Addams Family includes Christian Arteaga as Gomez Addams, Tielle Baker as Morticia Addams, Serene Hammami as Wednesday Addams, Keenan Moran as Pugsley Addams, William Spitz as Pugsley Addams, Jeanine Louise Perasso as Grandma Addams, Billy Raphael as Uncle Fester, Ariel Anderson as Lurch, Tosca Bloom as Alice Beineke, Robert Lopez as Mal Beineke, Jesus Pedroza-Moreno as Lucas Beineke, Maximillian (Max) Cordoba as Ancestor, Emily Frantz as Ancestor, Madison Charles as Ancestor, Sean Hoffman as Ancestor, Hannah Martinez-Crow as Ancestor, Phillip Leyva as Ancestor, Shelly McDowell as Ancestor, Liam Cody as Ancestor, Casey DeLa Cruz as Ancestor/Swing, Amanda Kang as Ancestor/Swing, and Ayani Dorsey as Ancestor/Swing.