Sutter Street Theatre in Fulsom to Present WIND IN THE WILLOWS

A stage adaptation of the classic story written by Kenneth Grahame, Wind in the Willows is a musical retelling adapted for the stage by Richard Hellesen with music and lyrics by Michael Silversher.

Tired of spring cleaning his dismal little home, Mole ventures up into the Wide World, embarking on a series of adventures with his new companions-the clever Rat, wise old Badger and especially the motorcar-crazed Mr. Toad. From boating to caravanning to the Battle of Toad Hall, they're adventures that, in the end, still lead back to the home that is always waiting, happy to hear a song sung like willows in the wind. Grand fun for the entire family.

Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm from November 20 through December 12. Tickets are General Admission $20, Seniors (60 and better) $18, Students (with student ID) $16, Children (12 and under) $14. For reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz