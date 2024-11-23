Sunset Solos to Celebrate Anniversary at Sealevel in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sunset Solos, the acclaimed San Francisco series dedicated to solo performance, celebrates its one-year anniversary on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, at 7:00 pm at Sealevel gallery in the Outer Sunset district. The evening will feature performances by Natacha Ruck, Scott Cohen, and Joan Bernier.

Founded by award-winning solo performer and producer Jeremy Julian Greco with the support of Sealevel owner Jenea Loraine, Sunset Solos emerged from a need for innovative performance spaces. With the closure of many small theaters, the series champions the power of solo performance beyond traditional venues.

"Sunset Solos believes that theater can happen anywhere," says Greco. "We're excited to celebrate a year of storytelling in such a unique and welcoming space."

The anniversary event marks a successful year for Sunset Solos, which has presented a diverse range of acclaimed solo artists, including Josh Kornbluth, Ron Jones, Lisa Rothman, Steve Budd, Kenny Yun, Tony Cyprien, and Laura Jane Bailey.

The celebration will be held Sunday, January 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm at Sealevel gallery, (4331 Irving, SF CA). For tickets and more information about Sealevel, visit https://sealevelsf.com/.

For more information about Sunset Solos, its creator Jeremy Greco, or how to get involved, visit the Sunset Solos visit https://www.sunsetsolos.com/

About Sunset Solos:

Sunset Solos is a San Francisco-based series showcasing the power and intimacy of solo performance. Founded by Jeremy Julian Greco and supported by Sealevel gallery, the series provides a platform for artists to explore storytelling outside traditional theatrical settings.

Comments