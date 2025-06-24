Sunset Solos at Sealevel Welcomes Tony Cyprien For a One-Night-Only Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunset Solos will present Tony Cyprien in his captivating solo performance, Jackie. This one-night-only event will take place on Sunday, July 20th, 2025, 7:00 pm at Sealevel, located at 4331 Irving St, San Francisco, CA.

Amidst the closure of many small theaters in San Francisco, Sunset Solos advocates for thinking outside the box when workshopping solo performance pieces, challenging the notion that theater is only confined to traditional venues.

Synopsis: For People who are incarcerated, many have suffered needlessly when they were sick or dying. Being ill is bad enough, and being incarcerated is bad enough, but through years of indifference, an extra layer of human cruelty became the norm. This is a story about the humanity inside of prison walls in spite of everything.

Bio: Tony discovered improv in 2012 and afterwards a world opened up to him in performance art. The first time on stage, he won a MOTH StorySlam and from there it was the GrandSlam, and an invitation to two MOTH Mainstage Performances, and two NPR broadcasts on Moth Radio. Tony started branching out and exploring various local theaters where he could develop solo performance pieces. He received support from the Marin Shakespeare Returned Citizens Troupe and the Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project, and the Marsh Theater offered stage performances to enthusiastic audiences in both San Francisco and Berkeley. Tony also enjoys acting and performance in Train Stories in 2023 earned him a nomination for Best Actor in the Bay Area from Broadway World – Regional. Tony currently has a two-year fellowship at the Berkeley Repertory Theater through a program with FIPPP. He loves to entertain and tell impactful stores.

