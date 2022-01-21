Stunning New WEST SIDE STORY Comes Alive On California Theatre Stage from Opera San JosÃ©

Opera San JosÃ© will close its 2021-2022 season with West Side Story, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's classic American tale of two star-crossed lovers and the prejudices that keep them apart.

Bursting with passion, humor, dancing, and some of the most memorable music ever written, this stunning production of West Side Story - the company's first-ever musical - will be conducted by Christopher James Ray, staged by director Crystal Manich, and choreographed by Michael Pappalardo.

Acclaimed singers from across the U.S. have been cast to bring the leading roles to vibrant life, including soprano Teresa Castillo as Maria, tenor Noah Stewart as Tony, mezzo-soprano Natalie Rose Havens as Anita, baritone Trevor Martin as Riff, and tenor Jared V. Esguerra as Chino.

Beginning February 4, 2022, the City of San Jose and Opera San JosÃ© will require proof of up-to-date vaccination for COVID-19 for everyone ages 12 and up - including a booster shot at least one week prior to an event for eligible patrons - for entry into the California Theatre. Restrictions may change by performance dates, for a current description of Opera San JosÃ©'s COVID-19 safety and health protocols, please visit operasj.org/health-and-safety/.

