Steve Grand Brings THE PINK CHAMPAGNE TOUR to Feinstein's at the Nikko

Following a sold-out engagement in February 2019, singer-songwriter Steve Grand returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with The Pink Champagne Tour on Wednesday, November 20 (7 p.m.) and Thursday, November 21 (8 p.m.). Grand will perform fan-favorite original material from his two albums, as well as classic covers from some of the most iconic out gay artists of all-time, including Queen, Elton John, and George Michael. Tickets range in price from$55-$90 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting feinsteinssf.com. Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.



With over 19 million views on YouTube, a #3 and #10 album on the BillboardIndependent Album charts, and one of the most successful music Kickstarter campaigns ever under his belt, Grand has not just broken the rules, but has changed the game in how to be a successful singer-songwriter in this era.



July 6, 2018 marked the release of his long-anticipated sophomore album, "not the end of me." Released independently on his own label, Grand Nation LLC, the album garnered rave reviews from the LGBTQ market. He toured nationally and internationally in 2018 and continues to do so in 2019, gathering new fans, creating energy, and performing new music.



With the release of his i??rst album, "All American Boy," in 2015, Grand broke the mold for the traditional singer-songwriter. Having self-funded a viral video of the title track-then fan-funding the release and creating a vocal and energetic fanbase-the openly gay artist from Chicago created a place for himself in the music industry and hasn't looked back since.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For more information on Steve Grand, visit stevegrand.com.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit feinsteinssf.com.





