Stephen King's Horror Classic MISERY Announced At Cinnabar Theater

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the thriller drama "Misery", performing October 14-30th, 2022.

Based on the book by Stephen King: When successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, he wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.

Cinnabar Theater welcomes Mary Gannon Graham as Annie Wilkes, Edward McCloud as Paul Sheldon, and Kellie Donnelly as Buster.

Directed by Tim Kniffin, the creative team for "Misery" will include Brian Watson, Set Designer; Wayne Hovey, Lighting Designer; Quinnie Farley, Stage Manager; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Tech Director; Adrianna Gutierrez, Costume Designer; Richard Palloziol, Fight Director; and Brittany Law Hasbany, Sound Design.

All nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater. Misery will perform on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Running October 14th, 7:30pm October 15th, 7:30pm October 16th, 2:00pm October 21st, 7:30pm October 22nd, 7:30pm October 23rd, 2:00pm October 28th, 7:30pm October 29th, 7:30pm October 30th, 2:00pm

All live performances are priced $45 (general), $43 (senior) and $30 (students/military). Tickets for all nine performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Misery - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. Mask use in the theater is optional for vaccinated guests. We ask unvaccinated guests to please wear a mask inside the theater.

