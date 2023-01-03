Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steinway Society Presents Pianist Alessandro Deljavan in the Bay Area This Month

The performance is on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30pm.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Born to an Italian mother and Persian father, Alessandro Deljavan began learning to play piano before the age of two and debuted in concert at age three. He has since performed extensively across Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

Alessandro's prize winnings include first prize in the 1996 Concours musical de France, and second prizes at the 2005 Hummel and 2010 Isangyun Competitions. He also was awarded the jury discretionary awards at the 2009 and 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competitions.

Alessandro has an extensive discography of over forty albums. He recently recorded the complete Chopin waltzes, etudes, and mazurkas; the complete piano/string works of Taneyev; and the complete violin sonatas of Grieg. His most recent recording of the complete Grieg Lyric Pieces was streamed over 200,000 times in its first month on Spotify. He has also released an all-Liszt album of the complete Mephisto Waltzes and the Sonata in B Minor, as well as a recording of the Bach Goldberg Variations.

Alessandro graduated from the Conservatorio Statale di Musica Giuseppe Verdi and the Istituto Gaetano Braga. He is currently professor of piano at the U. Giordano Conservatory of Music in Foggia, Italy.

THE PROGRAM:

Domenico Scarlatti, Sonata in C Major, K. 132

Domenico Scarlatti, Sonata in A minor, K. 175

Schubert, Piano Sonata in A Major, D. 959

I. Allegro

II. Andantino

III. Scherzo: Allegro vivace - Trio: Un poco più lento

IV. Rondo: Allegretto - Presto

Chopin, Four Scherzos

I. Scherzo No. 1 in B Minor, Op. 20

II. Scherzo No. 2 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 31

III. Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39

IV. Scherzo No. 4 in E Major, Op. 54




