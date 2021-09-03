South Bay Musical Theatre Presents SHOUT! The Mod Musical

South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) is pleased to announce the company's long-awaited return to live performance with SHOUT! The Mod Musical. With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical takes us back to the 1960s with terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as "To Sir with Love," "Downtown," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Goldfinger." SHOUT! The Mod Musical was created by Phillip George, David Lowenstein, and Peter Charles Morris.

"We simply want to SHOUT from the rooftops that we are back," says SBMT Executive Director Sara K. Dean. "This production-an infectious cross between MAMMA MIA! and the 'Austin Powers' films-is heartwarming, joyous, and perfect for welcoming our audience and artists. SHOUT features Petula Clark's song 'Downtown,' which says it best: 'Maybe we will see you there; we can forget all our troubles, forget all our cares.'"

SBMT's production of SHOUT! The Mod Musical will be directed and choreographed by Lee Ann Payne, with musical and vocal direction by Debra Lambert. SHOUT! The Mod Musical performs from September 25 - October 16, 2021 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the performance. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $20 - $54. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $20 tickets for students and children. Subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.

In SHOUT! The Mod Musical, follow five fab friends as they redefine themselves in the face of changing attitudes about gender. The hits are tied together by hilarious sound bites-from '60s commercials to letters answered by an advice columnist who thinks every problem can be solved with a "fetching new hair style and a new shade of lipstick."

The cast of SHOUT! The Mod Musical includes Melissa Momboisse as "Red Girl," Christina Bolognini as "Orange Girl," Jamie Gussman as "Yellow Girl," Heather Mae Steffen as "Blue Girl," Amanda Le Nguyen as "Green Girl," Natalie To as "Red Girl Understudy," Kimberly Kay as "Gwendolyn Holmes/Orange Girl Understudy," Mylissa Malley as "Yellow/Green Girl Understudy," and Jessica Whittemore as "Blue Girl Understudy."

In addition to Ms. Payne, Ms. Lambert, and Ms. Dean, the creative team for SHOUT! The Mod Musical includes Patti Reed (Production Manager), Carla McCreight (Stage Manager), Vinh G. Nguyen (Casting Consultant), Y. Sharon Peng (Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer), Aya Matsutomo (Lighting Designer), Patricia Bilello (Props Designer), Brett Carlson (Set Designer), Chris Beer (Sound Designer), Richard Cartwright (Lead Carpenter), Christopher Morton and Lucas Simone (Assistant Stage Managers), and Penelope Bautista (Production Assistant).

SHOUT! The Mod Musical marks SBMT's first live production in a year and a half, since SHE LOVES ME closed in February 2020. In the interim, SBMT dealt with the pandemic shutdown by launching the SBMT eStudio, which has mounted approximately 100 different virtual events to keep audiences engaged (and to keep the creative community connected).

SBMT's 2021-2022 season will continue with Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's six-time Tony® Award-winner COMPANY (January 29 - February 19, 2022), along with an original Valentine's Eve concert called BROADWAY IN LOVE. The season will conclude with the timeless classic ON THE TOWN, playing May 14 - June 4, 2022. More information is available at www.SouthBayMT.com