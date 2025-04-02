Smuin Gala Celebrates Artistic Director Amy Seiwert's Inaugural Season, Raises Over $450K

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s Annual Gala celebrated its 31st season, its first under Artistic Director Amy Seiwert, on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Hosted by co-chairs Lee D. Baxter and John & Athena Konstin, along with Smuin’s Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin, the elegant fête at The Galleria at San Francisco Design Center dazzled partygoers with a cocktail reception and spectacular performances highlighting Smuin’s past, present, and future. The gala raised $450,000, funds that will empower the company to continue pushing the boundaries of contemporary ballet in bold, innovative, and astounding ways.

The evening commenced with a cocktail reception and steady trickle of lavishly dressed Smuin supporters. Guests were welcomed with a sumptuous spread of dim sum served in steaming baskets while Artistic Director Amy Seiwert, Artistic Director Emerita Celia Fushille, and the company’s fabulous artists mingled with the crowd. Attendees were then seated at beautifully decorated tables to enjoy dinner from McCalls Catering and programming from the Smuin artists.

Seiwert welcomed guests warmly with a speech on her first season as Artistic Director, and why Smuin is San Francisco’s premier contemporary ballet company. “Our creative space is truly a sanctuary. It makes for an incredibly fertile ground to create work from, and to innovate from—and in doing so that means we get to move the language of ballet forward,” said Seiwert. “I believe strongly in the power of the performing arts to hold up a mirror to humanity to show what unites us. We dive deep into our imagination to give you an experience that we hope will make you feel more deeply than words can express.”

This was followed by a program of beautiful dances including Fascinating Rhythm from Michael Smuin’s Dancin’ with Gershwin, an old-school-cool tap piece that showcased the company’s versatility and renowned talent for “putting on the ritz.” Audiences also enjoyed Uno Jionto Postouro from Michael Smuin’s Chants d’Auvergne, Amy Seiwert’s gripping It’s Not A Cry, Tessa Barbour’s Here’s To You, Harvey from Smuin’s 2025 Choreography Showcase, and Brennan Wall’s Recto Verso, a celebratory work also developed in this year’s Showcase. The performances were received with roaring applause—among those applauding were former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, State Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Assistant SFPD Chief David Lazar, and Smuin Board of Trustees members Trisha Mount (Vice President), Karen Kadushin (Secretary), Linda Membreño, Randy Soso, Hal and Carol Louchheim, and John Schlag.

The evening transformed into a vibrant live auction hosted by Stefanie Resnick and commenced with the annual trio of delicious cakes baked by Smuin artists. Participating this year were dancers Tessa Barbour, João Sampaio, and Brennan Wall, who brought yet another enticing spread of desserts to the table, including Barbour’s Espresso Cheesecake, Wall’s “Red-ish" Velvet Cake, and, in a shocking twist: Sampaio’s Strawberry Rhubarb Pie, which he divulged that he did not make himself—yet sold for the highest price of the bunch at $3,500. The auction continued with a trove of other tempting items, including tickets to an exclusive celebration in wine country, an insider evening and dinner with Seiwert and choreographer Trey McIntyre, two private cruises on the Bay, an NYC Broadway experience, and the ever-popular walk-on roles in Smuin’s annual The Christmas Ballet. The auction concluded with a call to public donations for Smuin’s Raise the Barre initiative, which was met with generous donations from the crowd.

Funds raised for Smuin Contemporary Ballet will support the company in staging its innovative productions around the Bay Area, ensuring the company’s productions maintain the signature Smuin sparkle audiences know and love as the company continues to excel in combining classical ballet artistry with the athleticism of contemporary dance.

Comments