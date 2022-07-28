Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Kick Off 29th Season With World Premiere by Osnel Delgado

Smuin will kick off its 29th season with a long-awaited World Premiere by brilliant Cuban choreographer Osnel Delgado, whose work captures the passion, cultural blending, and uncertainty that define life in Cuba and beyond. Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille first glimpsed Delgado's work during a trip to Cuba ten years ago and has labored ever since to bring the acclaimed choreographer to San Francisco -a collaboration originally scheduled for 2020 but derailed by the pandemic. Delgado, who draws inspiration from Cuba's rich and varied dance traditions-from Afro-Cuban rhythms to beloved Cuban ballet culture, to its vibrant modern dance scene-will set a new work on Smuin's dancers.

Also on the bill is Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's wildly popular Requiem for a Rose, called "Brilliant" by the San Francisco Chronicle. Set to Schubert's romantic string adagio from the Quintet in C, Requiem for a Rose examines both the ephemeral nature of romance and the enduring devotion of love. Finally, the music of jazz legend Dave Brubeck will come alive in Take Five by former Company member Rex Wheeler (who recently gained international fame as the first runner-up on the 2022 season of "RuPaul's Drag Race.") This exuberant tribute to the jazz icon, developed in Smuin's own Choreography Showcase, offers a charming and colorful set of inventive and surprising movements to match the landmark jazz standard.

TICKETS: For tickets ($25-$99) or more information, the public may call (415) 912-1899 or visit www.smuinballet.org.

DATES & LOCATIONS:

MOUNTAIN VIEW: September 16-18, 2022 7:30pm Fri, Sept. 16 2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Sept. 17 2pm Sun, Sept. 18 Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts 500 Castro Street, Mountain View (650) 903-6000 or www.smuinballet.org Tickets ($25-$79) SAN FRANCISCO: September 23-October 2, 2022 7:30pm Fri, Sept. 23 2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Sept. 24 2pm Sun, Sept. 25 7:30pm Fri, Sept. 30 2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Oct. 1 2pm Sun, Oct. 2 Cowell Theater 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco (415) 912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org Tickets ($25-$84) WALNUT CREEK: October 7-8, 2022 7:30pm Fri, Oct. 7 2pm Sat, Oct. 8 Lesher Center for the Arts 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek (925) 943-7469 or www.smuinballet.org Tickets ($25-$99)

Discounts available for students and groups of 10 or more.