Smuin Contemporary Ballet Presents DANCE SERIES 1: LOVE, SMUIN

Smuin launches the new year with its "Dance Series 1: Love Smuin" featuring the company premiere of internationally acclaimed choreographer Gina Patterson's You Are Here.

This moving work inspired by loss and perseverance, set to the music of Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi, received its world premiere with Cincinnati Ballet where it was called "Forceful and swirling...an endless series of surprises," by the Cincinnati Enquirer. Also on the program are two favorites by former Smuin Choreographer-in-Residence Amy Seiwert including the charming Dear Miss Cline, a suite of lighthearted works in tribute to the celebrated country singer Patsy Cline.

Also to be featured is Been Through Diamonds, Seiwert's debut work as Smuin's first Choreographer-in-Residence, a role she assumed upon retiring from dancing in 2008. Seiwert's geometrically inventive movement is showcased in this neo-classical look at relationships between four couples, set to Mozart's String Quintet in C Minor. Note: following the live performances, this program will be offered as a virtual on-demand streaming option, available during the month of March.

For single tickets to live performances ($25-$99) or more information, the public may call (415) 912-1899 or visit www.smuinballet.org. Streaming tickets will be announced at a later date.