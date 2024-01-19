Smuin Contemporary Ballet Celebrates 30th Anniversary With CELEBRATING MICHAEL SMUIN

Performances run February 29 – March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Michael Tilson Thomas Conducts San Francisco Symphony In Mahler's Symphony No. 5, January Photo 3 Michael Tilson Thomas Conducts San Francisco Symphony In Mahler's Symphony No. 5, January 25-27
South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Janua Photo 4 South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, January 27 – February 17

Smuin Contemporary Ballet Celebrates 30th Anniversary With CELEBRATING MICHAEL SMUIN

Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 30th anniversary with Celebrating Michael Smuin, a special added program honoring its dynamic late founder. A consummate ballet choreographer, as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway dancemaker, Smuin was equally renowned for his incandescent, heartbreaking ballets, his magnetic storytelling, and his bold, athletic, audience-pleasing choreography that expanded the boundaries of traditional ballet.

Two of Smuin’s beloved works will take the stage: the bold Zorro!, returning to the stage for the first time since 2006, and Fly Me to the Moon, a warm and witty tribute to Sinatra, revived for its 20th anniversary.

Celebrating Michael Smuin will be presented in five performances only, February 29 – March 3, 2024 at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA (700 Howard St, San Francisco). For tickets ($25-$99) and more information, the public may call 415-912-1899 or visit smuinballet.org.

This one-week-only program will showcase Michael Smuin’s inimitable pizzazz with Zorro!, the “sword fighting, whip cracking spectacular” (Talkin’ Broadway) story ballet about the adventures of a beleaguered movie theater usher who longs to emulate the swashbuckling masked California folk hero. Set to a captivating original score by Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-winning composer Charles Fox, and featuring fight choreography by fencing master Richard Lane, the San Francisco Chronicle declared this piece “delicious. Irrepressible. Broadway meets ballet in the greatest terms.” Paired with Zorro! is Michael Smuin’s joyful tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, “Fly Me to the Moon.” Performed against a twinkling backdrop of glowing stars, the ballet brings to life an array of warm and witty Sinatra favorites including “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” the funny and charming “I Won’t Dance,” the brash and brassy “That’s Life,” and many more, culminating in a full chorus, high kicking “New York, New York” finale.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Aurora Theatre Company Presents The Bay Area Premiere Of MANAHATTA, February 9- March 10 Photo
Aurora Theatre Company Presents The Bay Area Premiere Of MANAHATTA, February 9- March 10

Aurora Theatre Company marks the halfway point of its 32nd season with the Bay Area premiere of Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA.

2
San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus Presents ALL WE NEED IS LOVE With The SF Symphony, June 18 Photo
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents ALL WE NEED IS LOVE With The SF Symphony, June 18

On June 18, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) presents All We Need is Love, a concert tribute to love songs.

3
SF SKETCHFEST ​​​​​​​Kicks Off Tonight In San Francisco Photo
SF SKETCHFEST ​​​​​​​Kicks Off Tonight In San Francisco

SF SKETCHFEST is kicking off tonight in San Francisco! With 18 days, 17 venues, and over 200 shows featuring 600+ artists, this event is not to be missed.

4
Photos: First Look at Pacifica Spindrift Players SPRING AWAKENING Photo
Photos: First Look at Pacifica Spindrift Players' SPRING AWAKENING

Get a first look at photos of Spring Awakening at Spindrift Players.

More Hot Stories For You

Aurora Theatre Company Presents The Bay Area Premiere Of MANAHATTA, February 9- March 10Aurora Theatre Company Presents The Bay Area Premiere Of MANAHATTA, February 9- March 10
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents ALL WE NEED IS LOVE With The SF Symphony, June 18San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents ALL WE NEED IS LOVE With The SF Symphony, June 18
SF SKETCHFEST ​​​​​​​Kicks Off Tonight In San FranciscoSF SKETCHFEST ​​​​​​​Kicks Off Tonight In San Francisco
Photos: First Look at Pacifica Spindrift Players' SPRING AWAKENINGPhotos: First Look at Pacifica Spindrift Players' SPRING AWAKENING

Videos

HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey Video
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody in San Francisco / Bay Area Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody
Club Fugazi (1/20-1/20)Tracker
Big Data in San Francisco / Bay Area Big Data
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (2/15-3/10)
Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People in San Francisco / Bay Area Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People
Young Performer's Theatre (2/10-2/11)
Mean Girls in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (3/19-3/24)
Evita in San Francisco / Bay Area Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
The Foreigner in San Francisco / Bay Area The Foreigner
Bay Area Stage (4/19-5/05)
Clyde's in San Francisco / Bay Area Clyde's
City Lights Theater Company (5/16-6/09)
A Little Night Music in San Francisco / Bay Area A Little Night Music
Saratoga Civic Theater (1/27-2/17)
Forever Plaid in San Francisco / Bay Area Forever Plaid
The Gateway Theatre (4/18-5/05)
Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing in San Francisco / Bay Area Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing
ODC Theater (2/16-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You