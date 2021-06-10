Smuin Announces Summer Classes & Ballet FUNdamentals Workshop

Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces an extension of its virtual classes, due to continued overwhelmingly positive response to its Company artist- and alumni-led program.

Since launching in spring 2020, Smuin's virtual classes have led hundreds of aspiring and professional dancers, as well as those just looking for a fun fitness class, through a variety of movement including ballet, tap, jazz, dance-based fitness, and more.

The summer session includes the return of Character dance in July with the opportunity for dancers to learn the highly stylized flavor and theatrics of Spanish- and Russian-style dance. Perfect for beginners, the "Ballet FUNdamentals" workshop also returns, offering a fun and low-stress way to gain an appreciation for the basics of ballet training over three weeks of instruction.

Smuin's Virtual Classes are extended through August 8 (see schedule below). Classes are offered on a sliding scale from $8 - $20, and students must register at least 30 minutes in advance to receive a Zoom link to participate. For more information or to register, the public may visit www.smuinclasses.org.

Smuin Ballet Master Amy London was tapped by Artistic Director Celia Fushille to launch the virtual classes, which have grown to offer a wide array of dance styles and fitness classes for all levels. London has been Smuin's Ballet Master for 13 years, and with more than two decades of experience as a dance educator and program director she was ideally suited to create Smuin's program.

Ballet Classes



Four levels of ballet taught by current and former Smuin company dancers are on offer this session, plus a class focused on pointe work.

Beginning Adult Ballet

Tues/Sat 10am

Teachers: Tess Lane, Brennan Wall, Ian Buchanan

Recommended for dancers with some prior ballet training and a familiarity with basic positions and terminology, adults who have always wanted to take a formal ballet class can join Smuin artists for this fun and approachable class. Instructors will guide students through the fundamentals and continue to build on work from previous sessions. For best progression, a minimum of two classes per week is recommended.

Beginning/Intermediate Adult Ballet

Wed 10am

Teachers: Mengjun Chen, Tess Lane

These classes are geared toward adult dancers with some prior dance experience. Those looking for a greater challenge than beginner-level classes can sign up for this class, which focuses on fundamental ballet technique through barre work followed by a short (small space) center practice.

Intermediate Ballet

Mon 5:15pm

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

Recommended for adults who have already developed a strong ballet foundation, these classes will help dancers continue to advance by progressing their technique through barre work and center practice.

Advanced Adult Ballet

Wed 5:30pm

Teachers: Terez Dean Orr

These classes will focus on continuing to strengthen technique with thorough barre and some center work. Classes include increased ballet vocabulary and aim to challenge and inspire those with previous ballet training. (Note: This class has been renamed; it was formerly known as Intermediate Adult Ballet.)

Pointe

Wed 6:45pm

Teacher: Terez Dean Orr

These classes begin with strengthening and stabilizing exercises followed by pointe work, structured to safely continue pointe training at home. This class is for dancers 13 years and older with at least two years of previous pointe training.

Dance Variety



Versatility and excellence in a wide range of dance styles is a trademark of Smuin and its multi-talented artists. Students are invited to try one class, sample a variety of styles, or enroll in a series.

Beginning/Intermediate Jazz



Wed 5pm (June 16, 23 & 30)

Teacher: Brennan Wall

Students will feel like a Fosse star in this classic Jazz class, learning fundamental Jazz technique and dynamic combinations packed with style and fun.

Beginning/Intermediate Broadway Jazz

Tues/Fri 4pm

Teacher: Weston Krukow

Smuin alum Krukow has spent his time post-Smuin on national and international tours of Broadway's "An American in Paris." Students can join in the fun and bring a dance story to life with a class that brings Broadway style straight to their homes. The second class on Fridays is a continuation of the material begun on Tuesdays.

Intermediate Tap

Mon/Fri 4:30pm (No classes June 14; July 5, 19, 23 & 30)

Teacher: Tessa Barbour

With or without the shoes, students can "tap" into their inner Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers, learning fun new rhythms and dance steps from Smuin's resident tapper extraordinaire.

Character (Spanish & Russian)

Tues 5:15pm (July 6, 13, 20 & 27)

Teacher: Mengjun Chen

Students will learn the highly stylized flavor and theatrics of Character dance, a style that draws influences from traditional folk and national dances. This session's classes offer students an opportunity to learn the flair of Spanish Character dance and the drama of traditional Russian-style Character.

Dance-Based Fitness



Taught by Smuin dancers or alumni, these classes emphasize strength, flexibility, mobility, and fun.

Pilates



Sat 9:30am (June 19 & 26, July 31, Aug 7)

Teacher: Lauren Pschirrer

A full-body workout designed to build strength, improve coordination, balance, control and endurance throughout the body, through specifically designed exercises. Emphasis placed on proper alignment, the importance of the breath, and developing a strong core. Modification for all levels and experience.

Stretch & Strength

Wed 5:15pm

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

Pilates-based exercises and full body stretching to strengthen and lengthen! A great way to augment any style of dance by strengthening core muscles and increasing flexibility. Modifications for all levels of experience.

Workshops

Workshops are designed to give participants a concentrated introduction to a specific style of dance. Each class package includes video access to a recording to practice between classes.

Ballet FUNdamentals

Mon 5pm (June 14, 21, 28)

Teacher: Brennan Wall

Would-be dancers who have always thought of trying a ballet class will have a chance to get introduced to the foundations of ballet posture, positions, and basic steps in this three-week workshop. Each instruction will be recorded, and participants will have access to the video in order to practice throughout the week until the next class meeting. This is a fun and low-stress way to gain an appreciation for the basics of ballet training or to prepare to join Smuin's Beginning Ballet classes.