Smuin Announces Free Streaming Of Powerful, Uplifting STABAT MATER

Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces Michael Smuin's uplifting Stabat Mater as the next installment of its Hump Day Ballets series, which aims to brighten mid-week spirits with free video streaming of a ballet from the company's archives.

The powerful piece is a response to the events of 9/11, offering affirmation to the perseverance of the human spirit, with the San Francisco Examiner calling it "completely satisfying, almost cathartic. Gorgeous."

Stabat Mater will be offered beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2020, accompanied by a video introduction from Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille. The recorded performance will be available for 48 hours only, with streaming instructions announced through Smuin's email list (sign up at smuinballet.org), or via Smuin's Facebook (facebook.com/SmuinBallet) and Instagram (instagram.com/smuinballet). For more information the public may visit smuinballet.org.

Stabat Mater is Michael Smuin's authoritative response to the events of 9/11, which the San Francisco Chronicle called "the finest dance of his post-San Francisco Ballet career." The ballet is set to composer Antonín Dvořak's emotive composition of the same name, created shortly after the death of the composer's infant daughter and based on the sorrowful 13th century Catholic hymn "Stabat Mater Dolorosa," referring to the grieving Virgin Mary. Smuin's ballet, which premiered in 2002, is comprised of ensemble work as well as duets that embody crippling loss and ultimately give affirmation to the perseverance of the human spirit. Said Critical Dance, "Smuin's choreography couldn't better represent such powerful music, and the dancers carry it out spectacularly."

Smuin's Hump Day Ballets series was created to share inspiring art and enable the Company to stay connected with its community during the Shelter-in-Place order. Every Wednesday a different ballet from Smuin's repertoire, introduced by a current Company dancer or guest artist, is released to the public. The sharing of these productions is made possible by the generous support of Smuin's partners-the choreographers, unions, designers, and composers providing permission outside of standard contracts to share these creations with the community.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic and inventive.

