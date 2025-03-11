Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus To Perform REFLECTION: A Celebration Of Queer Resilience Through Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taking place March 28-30 at Santa Clara University's Performing Arts Center, the concert event REFLECTION will showcase music chosen entirely by Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus singers, each piece tied to a milestone moment in their lives.

Music has long been a source of solace, courage, and transformation for the queer community. This program highlights deeply personal stories of coming out, self-discovery, love, loss, and triumph-universal themes that connect all people, regardless of gender identity, race, or sexuality. By centering their own lived experiences in this concert, SVGMC's singers invite audiences to see themselves reflected in the music and recognize the shared humanity in every note.

"Singing in our chorus is a riot. Attending a queer choir performance is a defiant act of protest," says SVGMC Artistic Director Corey Liggans Miller. "As LGBTQIA2S+ laws are being introduced to diminish our spirits and rights across the country, our voices on stage send an undeniable message that says, 'We will not be erased.'"

For more than four decades, queer choruses have served as a lifeline for the LGBTQIA2S+ community, carrying people through the HIV/AIDS crisis, resisting legislative attacks, and providing spaces of healing and joy. REFLECTION continues this legacy, proving that music remains a powerful force for connection and change.

Despite the pain and uncertainty facing the queer community today, REFLECTION reminds us that love, resilience, and joy persist. "No law, policy, or administration can extinguish the power of our voices," says SVGMC Board President Kevin Brownstein. "This concert is a reminder that we are here, we will be seen, and we will continue to sing."

SVGMC is also committed to making this experience accessible. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available for those in need, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to witness this powerful performance.

(Left to right: Corey Liggans Miller, Andy Guthmann, and Kunal Prasad. Photo Credit: Jose Barraza.)

