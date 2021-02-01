Sessions Presents THE JOY RUCKUS CLUB 3: VIRTUAL LUNAR NEW YEAR
Today, Sessions has announced, in partnership with Kublai Kwon's Joy Ruckus Club, the third edition of the largest Asian American virtual music festival in the world, The Joy Ruckus Club: Virtual Lunar New Year Festival, February 16th-21st. Sessions is committed to partnering with promoters and booking agents to co-promote artist driven virtual festivals to a worldwide audience.
Kublai, who has been promoting Asian artists in the US for 20+ years, believes in Sessions' forward-thinking assessment. "With more acts and more stages than Coachella, Joy Ruckus Club 3 will be the biggest Lunar New Year music festival in the world in 2021, adding another milestone to the fastest growing live stream platform, Sessions, with 180 artists on 9 virtual stages across 6 days. As a celebration of Asia's most spiritual and important holiday, the event will be free and accessible for the entire world to experience. In a year in which public gatherings to observe Lunar New Year will not be happening, Joy Ruckus Club 3 will fill the void and enable audiences from over 230 countries to congregate virtually to celebrate the Year of the Ox through music."
Co-founded by digital music pioneer and former Pandora founder Tim Westergren and fellow entrepreneur and long time developer of virtual games Gordon Su, Sessions is driving a surge in rising artists who have never had the opportunity to reach such a large audience. "We are thrilled to continue our exclusive partnership with Joy Rukus Club," said Westergren. "JRC3 takes virtual concerts to a whole new level. This nonstop global festival, spanning six days and 180 artists across multiple continents and time zones will bring together a community of fans from over 230 countries to enjoy and discover a diverse and talented collection of Asian artists."
180 artists of all genres will perform in one continuous live stream from locations around the world, including North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Copenhagen, London, Dubai, Vietnam, Malaysia, UK and more, on 9 virtual stages (Ox Stage, Canada Stage, Viet Q Live Stage, Dubai Stage, Europe Stage, Traktivist Stage, Australia/NZ Stage, Dragon Stage, and Hip Hop Stage).
JRC has grown from 2 days to 6 days, from 2 stages to 9 stages, from 40 artists to 70 artists to 180 artists. With stages showcasing Asian artists from Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Canada, JRC 3 is far more intensely international in scope than its predecessors, although Asian American artists still comprise the majority. This time, also, since JRC 3 coincides with the Lunar New Year holiday, it is not just an Asian music festival, it doubles as a Lunar New Year festival. JRC 3 is a world community cultural event in a year in which most Lunar New Year parades and public celebrations will not be happening.
The debut of Joy Ruckus Club in late August attracted over 700,000 music fans. Partnering with Sessions for their third festival, Joy Ruckus Club plans on expanding their reach to over 200 countries by leveraging the proprietary marketing technology of Sessions.
Joy Ruckus Club is a space for Asian artists from the underrepresented demographic to come together as one and showcase their talent exclusively on SessionsLive.com.
The event will be free for the whole world to experience.
Headliners: Dragon Stage: Hyolyn, Megan Lee), Australia/NZ (Elliye), Canada (Kaia - host, HMLT x Kei-Li), Dubai (Ibby VK), Europe (Jeff Nang - performer and host), Hip Hip (Chow Mane - host, Wootak Kim - host, Bohan Phoenix, J Reyez), Ox (Amelia and Adinah - host), Traktivist (Run River North), Viet Q (Minh, Thuy).
JOY RUKUS CLUB 3 LINE UP
Feb 16:
(OX STAGE)
Eztioko
T. Shan
Tiffany Pasión
JAYDA
Minty Hippo
saenabi
Susie Seiko
Chay Guan
Hyejin
jly
Pattie Lin
larryoatmeal
Lilee
Suri Wong
Krost
Joey Maybe
Ben Other
aznjujube
Tommy Pixels
DJ Hannah Enoy
Feb 17:
(CANADA STAGE)
HMLT & KEI-LI
DACEY
Yenny Yuka
Foreign Flow
May Cheung
Emi Choi
Chara Kai-Le
AIKO TOMI
enjyng
KILLEDBYKIRA
Saucek
Vanessa Mood
Bagels
Samuel
Tiger Really
postmoderndisco
Jacqueline Teh
CTRL ZERO
DJ Yuka K
Feb 18:
(VIET Q LIVE STAGE)
Minh
Tuimi
Thuy
damnboy!
Johnny Hikari
ÊMIA
Dolly Ave
demxntia
Ace Autumn
Lo$T
Cole Pham
TLJ
NGAN
Sonni Mai
hpham
DJZMONEY
Feb 19:
(DUBAI STAGE)
Ibby VK
Bayou
Esinnite
KC Hamada
FZL
Aryan Kapoor
SKIVINNIE
Dusk
ARIA
(EUROPE STAGE)
Kojay
PianWooo
CXCX Chu Chu
Jeff Nang
Maharani
MC Zani
Poet Initiative
Sacci
Jahki Spooks
Lost Souljah
Ravy
Nush
Meejah
chika.
D. Solomon
Liance DJ
Doni Brasco
(TRAKTIVIST STAGE)
Run River North
Chloe Tang
k.o. aka koala
Lawrence Park
Sean Matsukawa
Koibito
Kiba
jayvidd
Carboretum
mr. hong
Achilles Aurelius
(AUSTRALIA/NZ STAGE)
Elliye
Elle Shimada
Chris Valdez
Chong Ali
Saint
Tom Fuble
QUEEN ALI.
Erin Miranda
OOO
Sal
Feb 20:
(DRAGON STAGE)
Hyolyn
Megan Lee
Ethan Kim
Pyra
Ashya Jacquelyn Wells feat. Heesun Lee
Angger Dimas
Alann8h
Aleyna Moon
Nicholas
Reckless Escapades and Maruxa Lynd
Jenny Nuo
Goldlove
Eskoh
bittymacbeth
Annie
Derby
Anneston
Tash & Kait
B.K
Andrew Mao
losh
Cindy Zhang
kcdeeya
Ashley Alisha
Sarah Kang
Rodney Tistan
Andre Pak
Molly, for Now
OHYUNG
LXCR
AIXI
YANG
DJ Peter Lo
Feb 21:
(HIP HOP STAGE)
Bohan Phoenix
J Reyez
Jargon
seiji oda
Koryo
Jungsu
Lou Jay
0127Dosei
LIOT
Profedik
C-Tru
Clubby Yoo
Vici.PR
98 Come Up
Kevin Kloud
SK iLLerest
Cirok Starr
LJ Da Chef
Tealousy
Freeloader MC
Manchueron
Kaze Jones
V8Muzik
Driino
Daygo Red
Yung Rizzo
Benny Bun
Yen Won
Heemchaseband$
Chinoe
Yamz
Old Chingu
Monotone
Ionika
Yung Byno
We Only
RANA
WOOK
Young Dynasty Gene Hoc