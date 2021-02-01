Sessions Presents THE JOY RUCKUS CLUB 3: VIRTUAL LUNAR NEW YEAR

Today, Sessions has announced, in partnership with Kublai Kwon's Joy Ruckus Club, the third edition of the largest Asian American virtual music festival in the world, The Joy Ruckus Club: Virtual Lunar New Year Festival, February 16th-21st. Sessions is committed to partnering with promoters and booking agents to co-promote artist driven virtual festivals to a worldwide audience.

Kublai, who has been promoting Asian artists in the US for 20+ years, believes in Sessions' forward-thinking assessment. "With more acts and more stages than Coachella, Joy Ruckus Club 3 will be the biggest Lunar New Year music festival in the world in 2021, adding another milestone to the fastest growing live stream platform, Sessions, with 180 artists on 9 virtual stages across 6 days. As a celebration of Asia's most spiritual and important holiday, the event will be free and accessible for the entire world to experience. In a year in which public gatherings to observe Lunar New Year will not be happening, Joy Ruckus Club 3 will fill the void and enable audiences from over 230 countries to congregate virtually to celebrate the Year of the Ox through music."

Co-founded by digital music pioneer and former Pandora founder Tim Westergren and fellow entrepreneur and long time developer of virtual games Gordon Su, Sessions is driving a surge in rising artists who have never had the opportunity to reach such a large audience. "We are thrilled to continue our exclusive partnership with Joy Rukus Club," said Westergren. "JRC3 takes virtual concerts to a whole new level. This nonstop global festival, spanning six days and 180 artists across multiple continents and time zones will bring together a community of fans from over 230 countries to enjoy and discover a diverse and talented collection of Asian artists."

180 artists of all genres will perform in one continuous live stream from locations around the world, including North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Copenhagen, London, Dubai, Vietnam, Malaysia, UK and more, on 9 virtual stages (Ox Stage, Canada Stage, Viet Q Live Stage, Dubai Stage, Europe Stage, Traktivist Stage, Australia/NZ Stage, Dragon Stage, and Hip Hop Stage).

JRC has grown from 2 days to 6 days, from 2 stages to 9 stages, from 40 artists to 70 artists to 180 artists. With stages showcasing Asian artists from Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Canada, JRC 3 is far more intensely international in scope than its predecessors, although Asian American artists still comprise the majority. This time, also, since JRC 3 coincides with the Lunar New Year holiday, it is not just an Asian music festival, it doubles as a Lunar New Year festival. JRC 3 is a world community cultural event in a year in which most Lunar New Year parades and public celebrations will not be happening.

The debut of Joy Ruckus Club in late August attracted over 700,000 music fans. Partnering with Sessions for their third festival, Joy Ruckus Club plans on expanding their reach to over 200 countries by leveraging the proprietary marketing technology of Sessions.

Joy Ruckus Club is a space for Asian artists from the underrepresented demographic to come together as one and showcase their talent exclusively on SessionsLive.com

The event will be free for the whole world to experience.

Headliners: Dragon Stage: Hyolyn, Megan Lee), Australia/NZ (Elliye), Canada (Kaia - host, HMLT x Kei-Li), Dubai (Ibby VK), Europe (Jeff Nang - performer and host), Hip Hip (Chow Mane - host, Wootak Kim - host, Bohan Phoenix, J Reyez), Ox (Amelia and Adinah - host), Traktivist (Run River North), Viet Q (Minh, Thuy).

JOY RUKUS CLUB 3 LINE UP

Feb 16:

(OX STAGE)

Eztioko

T. Shan

Tiffany Pasión

JAYDA

Minty Hippo

saenabi

Susie Seiko

Chay Guan

Hyejin

jly

Pattie Lin

larryoatmeal

Lilee

Suri Wong

Krost

Joey Maybe

Ben Other

aznjujube

Tommy Pixels

DJ Hannah Enoy

Feb 17:

(CANADA STAGE)

HMLT & KEI-LI

DACEY

Yenny Yuka

Foreign Flow

May Cheung

Emi Choi

Chara Kai-Le

AIKO TOMI

enjyng

KILLEDBYKIRA

Saucek

Vanessa Mood

Bagels

Samuel

Tiger Really

postmoderndisco

Jacqueline Teh

CTRL ZERO

DJ Yuka K

Feb 18:

(VIET Q LIVE STAGE)

Minh

Tuimi

Thuy

damnboy!

Johnny Hikari

ÊMIA

Dolly Ave

demxntia

Ace Autumn

Lo$T

Cole Pham

TLJ

NGAN

Sonni Mai

hpham

DJZMONEY

Feb 19:

(DUBAI STAGE)

Ibby VK

Bayou

Esinnite

KC Hamada

FZL

Aryan Kapoor

SKIVINNIE

Dusk

ARIA

(EUROPE STAGE)

Kojay

PianWooo

CXCX Chu Chu

Jeff Nang

Maharani

MC Zani

Poet Initiative

Sacci

Jahki Spooks

Lost Souljah

Ravy

Nush

Meejah

chika.

D. Solomon

Liance DJ

Doni Brasco

(TRAKTIVIST STAGE)

Run River North

Chloe Tang

k.o. aka koala

Lawrence Park

Sean Matsukawa

Koibito

Kiba

jayvidd

Carboretum

mr. hong

Achilles Aurelius

(AUSTRALIA/NZ STAGE)

Elliye

Elle Shimada

Chris Valdez

Chong Ali

Saint

Tom Fuble

QUEEN ALI.

Erin Miranda

OOO

Sal

Feb 20:

(DRAGON STAGE)

Hyolyn

Megan Lee

Ethan Kim

Pyra

Ashya Jacquelyn Wells feat. Heesun Lee

Angger Dimas

Alann8h

Aleyna Moon

Nicholas

Reckless Escapades and Maruxa Lynd

Jenny Nuo

Goldlove

Eskoh

bittymacbeth

Annie

Derby

Anneston

Tash & Kait

B.K

Andrew Mao

losh

Cindy Zhang

kcdeeya

Ashley Alisha

Sarah Kang

Rodney Tistan

Andre Pak

Molly, for Now

OHYUNG

LXCR

AIXI

YANG

DJ Peter Lo

Feb 21:

(HIP HOP STAGE)

Bohan Phoenix

J Reyez

Jargon

seiji oda

Koryo

Jungsu

Lou Jay

0127Dosei

LIOT

Profedik

C-Tru

Clubby Yoo

Vici.PR

98 Come Up

Kevin Kloud

SK iLLerest

Cirok Starr

LJ Da Chef

Tealousy

Freeloader MC

Manchueron

Kaze Jones

V8Muzik

Driino

Daygo Red

Yung Rizzo

Benny Bun

Yen Won

Heemchaseband$

Chinoe

Yamz

Old Chingu

Monotone

Ionika

Yung Byno

We Only

RANA

WOOK

Young Dynasty Gene Hoc