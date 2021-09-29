See Your Name In Lights By Sponsoring A Tree With Spruce Peak Arts This Winter!

In 2021 the Spruce Peak Lights Festival is a little bit different! In years past, the annual festival has enhanced the festive holiday atmosphere at Spruce Peak by illuminating trees across the village, in support of the Spruce Peak Arts Community & Education Fund.

This year, propelled by the need to replace theatre lighting systems, the company is launching the "See Your Name in Lights" campaign using the fifth anniversary of the Lights Festival to raise money to light up the theatre.

This campaign will raise funds to improve efficiency and dramatically reduce energy use and costs (by more than 70%); improve theatre accessibility and safety for patrons with audience lighting improvements; and enable the company to meet the creative demands of today's artists with upgraded stage lighting.

Specifically, the Spruce Peak Arts Theatrical Lighting and Efficiency Improvements Project will improve audience experience with better lighting quality throughout their time in the theatre, respond to artist and technical staff demand for increased creative flexibility, and will significantly decrease energy utilization saving the performing arts center an estimated $10,000+ per year. The proposed replacement system for house lights includes professional-grade, high-output, LED-native fixtures capable of meeting illumination standards for seating and safe egress, and producing flicker-free dimming.

The new, color-changing over-stage wash and cyc lighting LED fixtures will increase creative flexibility, reduce energy consumption by 74% on a per-fixture basis, eliminate the need to purchase and replace light bulbs and color media, and reduce labor costs in doing so. The new lighting console will provide the flexibility touring performers require.

Donors in the first four levels will be recognized with plaques on prominent trees near the ice rink & retail shops, plus, an ad in the Theatre program, and a VIP cocktail reception held at the annual tree lighting ceremony & fireworks party scheduled for Saturday, December 18th.

Other donors will be recognized with plaques on trees throughout the complex and the driveway leading to Spruce Peak, plus a thank you mention in the Theatre Program.

To be recognized with a plaque, the company must receive your Contribution by October 31st.

For full information on sponsor levels and program details visit SprucePeakArts.org.

To sponsor your tree today, just fill out this form! Or contact Development and Marketing Associate, Hayley Fien via email or at 802. 760. 4638.