Sean Dorsey Dance Returns With World Premiere of THE LOST ART OF DREAMING in November

SEAN DORSEY DANCE celebrates its 18th season with the world premiere of "The Lost Art of Dreaming" - presented November 18-20 (four performances only) at Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco) - directed and choreographed by acclaimed transgender artist and activist, Sean Dorsey.



"The Lost Art of Dreaming" is an all-new dance-theater work that invites audiences to reconnect with longing, embrace expansive imagination, connect with joy and pleasure, and move toward loving futures. This 65-minute production is a fusion of full-throttle contemporary dance, soul-stirring song, intimate storytelling, and exquisite queer partnering - all performed with Sean Dorsey Dance's signature technical precision and deep humanity.



Dorsey explains, "At a time when America is experiencing escalating, hate-fueled violence, increased attacks on trans and LGBTQ+ communities, and a clamp-down on civil rights and liberties, 'The Lost Art of Dreaming' expansively imagines our futures, disrupting long-entrenched constructs that deny our communities the space to dream."



"The Lost Art of Dreaming" is performed by a powerhouse ensemble of six trans, queer and gender-non-conforming dancers and singers - with a rich, layered soundscore featuring original and commissioned music.



Following the world premiere of "The Lost Art of Dreaming," Sean Dorsey Dance will launch a 10-city national tour to Seattle, Maui, Washington DC, Reston, Martha's Vineyard, American Dance Festival in Durham, and Atlanta beginning in spring 2023, with more US cities and 2023-24 tour dates to be announced.



"The Lost Art of Dreaming" was commissioned by American Dance Festival, Dance Place (Washington DC), 7 Stages (Atlanta GA), Velocity Dance Center (Seattle WA), Queer Cultural Center (San Francisco CA), and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival; and developed through residencies with the National Choreography Center in Akron (Akron OH).



SEAN DORSEY DANCE: THE COMPANY

"The Lost Art of Dreaming" is performed by Sean Dorsey, Brandon Graham, Héctor Jaime, David Le, Nol Simonse, and Tory Teasley.



THE CREATIVE TEAM

"The Lost Art of Dreaming" is choreographed, written and directed by Sean Dorsey, founder and artistic director of Sean Dorsey Dance. Original music composed by Jesse Olsen Bay, Anomie Belle, LD Brown, Frida Ibarra, Alex Kelly, Ben Kessler and Kelsey Lu. Costume design by Tiffany Amundson, Krystal Harfert and Melissa Castaneda. Lighting design by Clyde Sheets. Technical direction by Emily Paulson. Soundscore engineering by Grace Coleman.



"Postcards From The Future" commissioned artists are Tupili E. Arellano, Wriply Bennet, liminal hymn, and Art Twink. Graphic design and "The Futurist Pledge" artwork by Den Legaspi.



TICKETING INFORMATION

Dates/Times - four performances only: Friday, November 18 at 7 PM; Saturday, November 19 at 7 PM; and Sunday, November 20 at 2 PM & 7 PM (both 11/20 shows with ASL interpretation).



Location: Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco, 94110)



Ticket Pricing: $0-50 sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees. To purchase, visit SeanDorseyDance.com.



Accessibility: Z Space's entrance, lobby, bathrooms and audience seating are wheelchair accessible.



Post-Performance: Following each show is a lobby reception with the company, featuring "Postcards From The Future" and "The Futurist Pledge"- original art commissioned by Sean Dorsey Dance, inspired by the themes of The Lost Art of Dreaming. Audiences will be able to take home FREE postcard reproductions of the artwork in order to write an affirming message from the future and mail it to a loved one.



COVID SAFETY PROTOCOLS

KN95 masks are required for this event: Z Space staff will provide KN95 masks to patrons before entering the building. Note: all patrons, performers, and staff are required to be vaccinated and will be asked to show proof of full vaccination with photo ID.

