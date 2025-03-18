Sasha Velour to Bring THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW! to Berkeley Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following sold out shows across the United States and Europe, Berkeley-born global drag icon, visual artist, and author Sasha Velour (HBO’s We’re Here, RuPaul's Drag Race) will bring The Big Reveal Live Show! to Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre for a limited engagement beginning Wednesday, June 4 and running through Sunday, June 15.

A limited number of VIP upgrades will be available at select performances, which includes an exclusive art print and a meet-and-greet/photo-op with Velour before the show. Copies of her best-selling book, “The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag,” will be for sale at the show and purchasers will have a chance to get their copy signed by Velour after each performance.



Velour says, “I've had the immense privilege of sharing The Big Reveal Live Show with audiences around the world - bringing the spirit of camp to the theater when we need it the most! I never expected how this small drag show would grow, and explode onto the scene. Because the core of the story centers on my past and family history, getting to bring this thrilling, over-the-top, spectacle to the city where I was born (my first time ever in Berkeley in drag!!) truly feels like a full-circle triumph."

Known for her emotional, thoughtful, and crowd-shaking reveals, The Big Reveal Live Show! takes things to a whole new level as Velour goes further than she ever has before with masterful intricacy. Theatrical at its core, the show takes on many forms over the course of 90 minutes: high-concept lip sync performances, artful oration, childhood film footage, video art, personal storytelling, and more. The Big Reveal Live Show! shows this superstar at her most playful and hilarious, while also taking you deeper into the rich history of drag. Incorporating whip smart comedic timing, astonishing stage design, and a commanding theatrical presence, she deploys drag as a way to disarm audiences and hit them with emotional truths. Suitable for all ages, the show’s drag performances are accompanied by a diverse soundtrack ranging from Stevie Wonder to Britney Spears, Stephen Sondheim to Deep Purple.

Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet’s Coffee, its official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to acknowledge support at the season sponsor level from Stephen & Susan Chamberlin, Yogen & Peggy Dalal, Bruce Golden & Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman & Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan & Quinn Delaney, Jonathan Logan & John Piane, Gisele & Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, the Strauch Kulhanjian Family, Kelli & Steffan Tomlinson, and Gail & Arne Wagner.

Comments