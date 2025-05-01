Sandra Wright Shen Performs a 'House Party' for Steinway Society

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sandra Wright Shen and her student, prize-winning pianist Tristen Chen, will perform a four-hand version of Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals and selections from Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite.

Spark the creativity and wonder of your whole family as Ms. Shen crafts a unique musical story that the children in the audience will have a hand in shaping. It’s a concert filled with fun, exploration, and the power of music to ignite imagination. Perfect for children ages five and up.

The hour-long program will take place at the First Unitarian Church of San Jose, across from St. James Park. Be sure to arrive 15-20 minutes early to allow time for parking. Street parking is available, along with the lot located about a block away at 50 N. Fourth Street (across from the former Trianon Theatre). Children may sit with their parents or on the floor near the piano. The artists will be available for photographs and conversation after the concert.

